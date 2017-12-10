Soda Butte Creek set to be removed from impaired list

If you're looking to do something to feel a little festive in the Magic City, one Billings business who's musical Christmas display won't disappoint.
The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the special hunt for chronic wasting disease on Thursday.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A creek that flows into the northeastern corner of Yellowstone National Park is set to be removed from a list of impaired waterways next year.
Following the unexpected loss of her son, Susan Kautz and other family members partnered with Blankets and Bears to commemorate the life of Kurt Kautz. ..
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Even as it clashes with American Indians over reductions to national monuments in the Southwest, the Trump administration is engaging with a Montana tribe over the creation of a new monument next to its reservation.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A creek that flows into the northeastern corner of Yellowstone National Park is set to be removed from a list of impaired waterways next year.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Even as it clashes with American Indians over reductions to national monuments in the Southwest, the Trump administration is engaging with a Montana tribe over the creation of a new monument next to its reservation.
A local artist in Bozeman is reaching national attention after she was chosen to design t-shirts and a logo for mega country star Miranda Lambert!
WASHINGTON (AP) - Newly released records show Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke spent more than $53,000 on three helicopter trips this summer, including one that allowed him to return to Washington in time for a horseback ride with Vice President Mike Pence. The helicopter trips were first reported by Politico. Records released by the Interior Department show Zinke spent more than $39,000 on a July helicopter tour above two national monuments in Nevada. Zinke was considering...
Following the unexpected loss of her son, Susan Kautz and other family members partnered with Blankets and Bears to commemorate the life of Kurt Kautz. ..
The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the special hunt for chronic wasting disease on Thursday.
As the wildfires rapidly spread through California, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate; fire fighters are working tirelessly to contain the flames.
A local artist in Bozeman is reaching national attention after she was chosen to design t-shirts and a logo for mega country star Miranda Lambert!
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A creek that flows into the northeastern corner of Yellowstone National Park is set to be removed from a list of impaired waterways next year.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Even as it clashes with American Indians over reductions to national monuments in the Southwest, the Trump administration is engaging with a Montana tribe over the creation of a new monument next to its reservation.
Two men are charged in the decapitation death of Myron Wesley Knight. Both men, Donald Ray Cherry and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, are charged with deliberate homicide.
