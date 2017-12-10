Soda Butte Creek set to be removed from impaired list - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Soda Butte Creek set to be removed from impaired list

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A creek that flows into the northeastern corner of Yellowstone National Park is set to be removed from a list of impaired waterways next year.
  
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Sunday that officials with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality say that Soda Butte Creek now meets quality standards for heavy metals thanks to abandoned mine cleanups that started in the 1990s. The department has received preliminary approval from the EPA to remove the creek from the list in 2018.
  
The department's abandoned mine lands program manager, Autumn Coleman, says it will be the first time a stream will be de-listed in the state as the result of a mine cleanup.
  
The creek flows past the town of Cooke City before entering Yellowstone, where it feeds into the Lamar River.
  
___
  
Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Soda Butte Creek set to be removed from impaired list

    Soda Butte Creek set to be removed from impaired list

    Sunday, December 10 2017 6:12 PM EST2017-12-10 23:12:26 GMT

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A creek that flows into the northeastern corner of Yellowstone National Park is set to be removed from a list of impaired waterways next year.    

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A creek that flows into the northeastern corner of Yellowstone National Park is set to be removed from a list of impaired waterways next year.    

  • National monument eyed in Montana as others reduced by Trump

    National monument eyed in Montana as others reduced by Trump

    Saturday, December 9 2017 2:31 PM EST2017-12-09 19:31:18 GMT

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Even as it clashes with American Indians over reductions to national monuments in the Southwest, the Trump administration is engaging with a Montana tribe over the creation of a new monument next to its reservation. 

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Even as it clashes with American Indians over reductions to national monuments in the Southwest, the Trump administration is engaging with a Montana tribe over the creation of a new monument next to its reservation. 

  • How one man saved five lives; an organ donor's story

    How one man saved five lives; an organ donor's story

    Friday, December 8 2017 10:47 PM EST2017-12-09 03:47:05 GMT
    Five lives were saved from one man's decision to be an organ donor. David Jorgenson died after a motorcycle accident on the Beartooth Highway in the summer of 2006. This past summer, David's family met Steven Arbagast. The recipient of David's heart. "My first question to him was, 'were you this nice before you got Dave's heart?'" said David's sister-in-law Julie Jorgenson. "And he just smiled and said ask my wife. And she said yes he was." Julie said Steven b...
    Five lives were saved from one man's decision to be an organ donor. David Jorgenson died after a motorcycle accident on the Beartooth Highway in the summer of 2006. This past summer, David's family met Steven Arbagast. The recipient of David's heart. "My first question to him was, 'were you this nice before you got Dave's heart?'" said David's sister-in-law Julie Jorgenson. "And he just smiled and said ask my wife. And she said yes he was." Julie said Steven b...
    •   

  • Most Popular