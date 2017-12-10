Soda Butte Creek set to be removed from impaired list

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A creek that flows into the northeastern corner of Yellowstone National Park is set to be removed from a list of impaired waterways next year.

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A creek that flows into the northeastern corner of Yellowstone National Park is set to be removed from a list of impaired waterways next year.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Even as it clashes with American Indians over reductions to national monuments in the Southwest, the Trump administration is engaging with a Montana tribe over the creation of a new monument next to its reservation.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Even as it clashes with American Indians over reductions to national monuments in the Southwest, the Trump administration is engaging with a Montana tribe over the creation of a new monument next to its reservation.

Five lives were saved from one man's decision to be an organ donor. David Jorgenson died after a motorcycle accident on the Beartooth Highway in the summer of 2006. This past summer, David's family met Steven Arbagast. The recipient of David's heart. "My first question to him was, 'were you this nice before you got Dave's heart?'" said David's sister-in-law Julie Jorgenson. "And he just smiled and said ask my wife. And she said yes he was." Julie said Steven b...