Iraqis celebrate liberation from ISIS - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Iraqis celebrate liberation from ISIS

Posted: Updated:
By CNN

Iraqis are in full celebration mode in Baghdad Saturday after Prime Minister Abadi announced the country's full liberation from ISIS.

Abadi made the announcement early Saturday.

He said the Iraqi forces are now in full control of the Iraqi-Syrian borders.

He added that Iraq's victory is one for "all Arabs, Muslims, and the world."

