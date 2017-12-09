Iraqis celebrate liberation from ISIS

Following the unexpected loss of her son, Susan Kautz and other family members partnered with Blankets and Bears to commemorate the life of Kurt Kautz. ..

SPOKANE, Wash. - There’s a small bench one mile south of the Fish Lake Trailhead. Take a right onto a dirt path and you’ll find yourself surrounded by pine trees. One hundred yards in, you’ll find yourself in the middle of a large homeless camp. The camp is an immediate problem for people who live in the area, as well as for walkers, runners, and bikers who use the popular trial. As large as the camp is, it’s just a small example of a much

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa.(AP) - A Pennsylvania gas station is testing whether blue lights in bathrooms can discourage drug use by making it difficult for people to see their veins. The Sheetz gas station chain has installed the lights at its New Kensington location as a pilot project. A Sheetz spokesman says the company is working with local police on the initiative. Nick Ruffner says the lighting is designed to help customers and

Two men are charged in the decapitation death of Myron Wesley Knight. Both men, Donald Ray Cherry and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, are charged with deliberate homicide.

NEW YORK (AP) - Netflix says it has written actor Danny Masterson out of the comedy "The Ranch" with Los Angeles police investigating sexual assault claims against him that date back to the 2000s. Masterson said Tuesday he was disappointed with the decision, saying that in the current climate people are presumed guilty the moment they are accused.

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A northeastern Montana postal worker was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine that was mailed to the post office where she worked. The Great Falls Tribune reports the sentence for 49-year-old Cinnamon Fulghum was handed down on Thursday after she was indicted on federal charges in June. Authorities say the Plentywood resident received between 20 and 40 packages while working at the post office fro...