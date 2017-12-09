National monument eyed in Montana as others reduced by Trump

Following the unexpected loss of her son, Susan Kautz and other family members partnered with Blankets and Bears to commemorate the life of Kurt Kautz. ..
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Even as it clashes with American Indians over reductions to national monuments in the Southwest, the Trump administration is engaging with a Montana tribe over the creation of a new monument next to its reservation.
Following a significant wildfire season in Montana, the Red Lodge community says they are proud to help.
A local artist in Bozeman is reaching national attention after she was chosen to design t-shirts and a logo for mega country star Miranda Lambert!
WASHINGTON (AP) - Newly released records show Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke spent more than $53,000 on three helicopter trips this summer, including one that allowed him to return to Washington in time for a horseback ride with Vice President Mike Pence. The helicopter trips were first reported by Politico. Records released by the Interior Department show Zinke spent more than $39,000 on a July helicopter tour above two national monuments in Nevada. Zinke was considering...
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks has outlined the parameters for a special hunt to help determine prevalence and distribution of chronic wasting disease within the hunt area.
Iraqis are in full celebration mode in Baghdad Saturday after PM Abadi announced the country's full liberation from ISIS. Abadi made the announcement early Saturday. He said the Iraqi forces are now in full control of the Iraqi-Syrian borders. He added that Iraq's victory is one for "all Arabs, Muslims, and the world."
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Even as it clashes with American Indians over reductions to national monuments in the Southwest, the Trump administration is engaging with a Montana tribe over the creation of a new monument next to its reservation.
FALLBROOK, Calif. (AP) - California Gov. Jerry Brown will visit the scene of a deadly wildfire in Ventura as firefighters continue the battle against wind-whipped blazes that have torched hundreds of homes.
New Mexico State Police say the suspect in a high school shooting is among the three dead.
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken is resigning amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations.
A billboard along Interstate 25 is causing some controversy near Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The International Olympic Committee says Russian athletes will be able to compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics as neutrals.
An unconscious patient in an emergency room at a Miami hospital posed a vexing ethical dilemma for doctors.
DALLAS (AP) - CVS is confirming that it's buying Aetna for $69 billion in a deal that will help the drugstore chain reach deeper into customer health care and protect a key client.
The white house has lost a court battle to delay the visas of foreign entrepreneurs who want to operate in the US. The so-called international entrepreneur rule was introduced by President Obama.
SPOKANE, Wash. - There’s a small bench one mile south of the Fish Lake Trailhead. Take a right onto a dirt path and you’ll find yourself surrounded by pine trees. One hundred yards in, you’ll find yourself in the middle of a large homeless camp. The camp is an immediate problem for people who live in the area, as well as for walkers, runners, and bikers who use the popular trial. As large as the camp is, it’s just a small example of a much
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa.(AP) - A Pennsylvania gas station is testing whether blue lights in bathrooms can discourage drug use by making it difficult for people to see their veins. The Sheetz gas station chain has installed the lights at its New Kensington location as a pilot project. A Sheetz spokesman says the company is working with local police on the initiative. Nick Ruffner says the lighting is designed to help customers and
A local artist in Bozeman is reaching national attention after she was chosen to design t-shirts and a logo for mega country star Miranda Lambert!
Two men are charged in the decapitation death of Myron Wesley Knight. Both men, Donald Ray Cherry and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, are charged with deliberate homicide.
NEW YORK (AP) - Netflix says it has written actor Danny Masterson out of the comedy "The Ranch" with Los Angeles police investigating sexual assault claims against him that date back to the 2000s. Masterson said Tuesday he was disappointed with the decision, saying that in the current climate people are presumed guilty the moment they are accused.
