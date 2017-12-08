Zoolights open for the season at ZooMontana

Zoolights had it's opening night on December 8th from 6-9 pm.

Zoolights is the only drive through lights attraction in the area giving guests a chance to ride on the wild side.

This year they added carriage rides to ride on the wild side as well.

If you missed out on opening night there is no need to worry, you still have plenty of time.

You can check out Zoolights on the 9th, 15th, 16th, 20-24th, 26th, and 27th from 6-9 pm.

Admission is 10 dollars per car, 15 dollars per van, and 20 dollars per bus. ZooMontana members get 2 dollars off admission.

The price for the carriage rides is $12.95 for adults and $6.95 for children 12 and under and you can make reservations at redlodgehorsebackrides.com