How one man saved five lives; an organ donor's story

Five lives were saved from one man's decision to be an organ donor.

David Jorgenson died after a motorcycle accident on the Beartooth Highway in the summer of 2006.

This past summer, David's family met Steven Arbagast.

The recipient of David's heart.

"My first question to him was, 'were you this nice before you got Dave's heart?'" said David's sister-in-law Julie Jorgenson. "And he just smiled and said ask my wife. And she said yes he was."

Julie said Steven brought a stethoscope.

She describes hearing David's heart, beating in Stevens chest.

"Hearing his heart beat, is just something that's hard to explain," Julie said. "It was wonderful."

Julie said before the heart transplant, Steve could hardly walk.

Now, she said he's living a life that wouldn't be possible without Dave.

Julie said meeting Steve and his family has brought new meaning to being an organ donor, and she would suggest it to others.

"I don't think all the connections are happy," Julie said. "Ours was a very happy one. But you do save lives and I don't know if they're all as nice as Steve is, but it was a wonderful experience for this family."