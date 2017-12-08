Red Lodge community gives thanks to Montana firefighters in California

Following a significant wildfire season in Montana, the Red Lodge community says they are proud to help.
The new VA Clinic in Cody opened this week. It will not only serve 13-hundred veterans in the area but will connect them with services in Sheridan.
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks has outlined the parameters for a special hunt to help determine prevalence and distribution of chronic wasting disease within the hunt area.
A local artist in Bozeman is reaching national attention after she was chosen to design t-shirts and a logo for mega country star Miranda Lambert!
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa.(AP) - A Pennsylvania gas station is testing whether blue lights in bathrooms can discourage drug use by making it difficult for people to see their veins. The Sheetz gas station chain has installed the lights at its New Kensington location as a pilot project. A Sheetz spokesman says the company is working with local police on the initiative. Nick Ruffner says the lighting is designed to help customers and
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks has outlined the parameters for a special hunt to help determine prevalence and distribution of chronic wasting disease within the hunt area.
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Family members say the man who died after being struck by a vehicle in Montana was a former basketball and football coach at Butte High School.
As the wildfires rapidly spread through California, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate; fire fighters are working tirelessly to contain the flames.
