New VA Clinic now open in Cody

Following a significant wildfire season in Montana, the Red Lodge community says they are proud to help.
The new VA Clinic in Cody opened this week. It will not only serve 13-hundred veterans in the area but will connect them with services in Sheridan.
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks has outlined the parameters for a special hunt to help determine prevalence and distribution of chronic wasting disease within the hunt area.
The new VA Clinic in Cody opened this week. It will not only serve 13-hundred veterans in the area but will connect them with services in Sheridan.
Sheriff's officials in western Wyoming say they seized nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop on Interstate 80.
A man who shot a grizzly, and a man who was attacked and injured by a grizzly joined almost 200 people in Cody Thursday night, to help decide how the bears will be managed in Wyoming. The state took over management this summer after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took Yellowstone grizzlies off the endangered species list.
A 55-year-old cold case is solved in Thermopolis, thanks to the hard work of the murder victim’s granddaughter.
A two-hour closure of U.S. 20/Wyoming 789 on Wednesday, Dec. 6, in Wind River Canyon is intended to help a contractor successfully and safely bring a large rock off the canyon wall to the edge of the highway.
The recall involves "Totally Me!" Clay Craft Kits, sold at Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us. Mold can be present in the clay and pose the risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold. Toys "R" Us has received three reports of mold in the clay.
Stroke Director at St. Vincent's tells KULR-8 the signs of a stroke.
A school district in rural northwest Wyoming is surveying its community on the possibility of allowing employees to carry concealed guns in Powell school buildings.
A year after a sediment release killed fish in the Shoshone River, state and federal officials presented a plan to the public in Cody. A Department of Environmental Quality spokesman said he hopes to prevent future spills with regular sediment releases. But, hunters are already upset. October, 2016, the Shoshone River below the Willwood Dam near Cody turned chocolate brown.
A local artist in Bozeman is reaching national attention after she was chosen to design t-shirts and a logo for mega country star Miranda Lambert!
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa.(AP) - A Pennsylvania gas station is testing whether blue lights in bathrooms can discourage drug use by making it difficult for people to see their veins. The Sheetz gas station chain has installed the lights at its New Kensington location as a pilot project. A Sheetz spokesman says the company is working with local police on the initiative. Nick Ruffner says the lighting is designed to help customers and
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks has outlined the parameters for a special hunt to help determine prevalence and distribution of chronic wasting disease within the hunt area.
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Family members say the man who died after being struck by a vehicle in Montana was a former basketball and football coach at Butte High School.
As the wildfires rapidly spread through California, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate; fire fighters are working tirelessly to contain the flames.
