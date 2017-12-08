New VA Clinic now open in Cody

Northwest Wyoming veterans now have a clinic dedicated only to them.

The new VA Clinic in Cody opened this week. It will not only serve 13-hundred veterans in the area but will connect them with services in Sheridan.

The new Cody clinic replaces a clinic in Powell, which closed at the end of November.

Construction on the new clinic in downtown Cody started last summer.

The clinic started taking patients on December 1st. A spokesman for Valor Healthcare says about seven veterans are coming in each day.

He says the staff wants to attract more veterans from northwest Wyoming.

Dr. Alan Schonfeld says the veterans will not only have state of the art facilities in Cody but can now get treatment from Sheridan through telehealth equipment.

“The veteran may come in. In this particular instance, it may be behavioral health. And, they’re able to not have to travel. But, they’re able to come to this clinic, and they’re escorted into a telehealth room, where they have a tv monitor. And the appointment is carried out remotely with, in this case, the behavioral health person in the Sheridan VA.”

Dr. Schonfeld says veterans with diabetes are also able to get retina scans in Cody. Those scans are sent to the Sheridan VA where they are read and interpreted.

Schonfeld says more veterans in northwest Wyoming will be able to drive to the clinic in Cody.