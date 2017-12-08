FWP announced CWD hunt licenses to go on sale Monday

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks has outlined the parameters for a special hunt to help determine prevalence and distribution of chronic wasting disease within the hunt area.

The hunt will take place from December 15th through February 15th. Licenses will go on sale on December 11th.

The hunt is necessary to allow FWP plan for long-term disease management in the area.

The Bridger Special CWD Hunt will target both white-tailed and mule deer. For the hunt, FWP will sell 600 licenses for each species. The breakdown is as follows:

White-tailed deer 100 either sex licenses 500 antlerless licenses

Mule deer 100 either sex licenses 500 antlerless licenses



For more information on the hunt and hunting area please review the press release below.