Yellowstone National Cemetery hosts Pearl Harbor Ceremony

76 years ago December 7th, 1941, a date that will live in infamy.

It's the day Pearl Harbor was attacked and residents gathered at Yellowstone National Cemetery in remembrance.

The Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony has been held at Yellowstone National Cemetery for years giving veterans a chance to remember their brothers.

Flags are flown at half-staff to honor those that fell that day.

A wreath was placed on the grounds by World War 2 veteran Max Long.

Long said Pearl Harbor was a large reason why he joined the U.S. Air Force.

He said he hopes that everyone takes the time to remember the fallen.

Long said, "We lost a lot of lives over in Pearl Harbor when the Japanese attacked. It was a surprise attack and so many innocent boys. You take World War Two, you look at these cemeteries and so forth over in Europe. I've traveled to a number of them and they're all young kids. "