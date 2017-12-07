Yellowstone National Cemetery hosts Pearl Harbor Ceremony - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Yellowstone National Cemetery hosts Pearl Harbor Ceremony

Posted: Updated:
By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
Connect
LAUREL, Mont. -

76 years ago December 7th, 1941, a date that will live in infamy.

It's the day Pearl Harbor was attacked and residents gathered at Yellowstone National Cemetery in remembrance.

The Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony has been held at Yellowstone National Cemetery for years giving veterans a chance to remember their brothers.

Flags are flown at half-staff to honor those that fell that day.

A wreath was placed on the grounds by World War 2 veteran Max Long.

Long said Pearl Harbor was a large reason why he joined the U.S. Air Force.

He said he hopes that everyone takes the time to remember the fallen.

Long said, "We lost a lot of lives over in Pearl Harbor when the Japanese attacked. It was a surprise attack and so many innocent boys. You take World War Two, you look at these cemeteries and so forth over in Europe. I've traveled to a number of them and they're all young kids. "

  • LocalMore>>

  • Tips to reduce stress during college final exams

    Tips to reduce stress during college final exams

    Thursday, December 7 2017 11:22 PM EST2017-12-08 04:22:41 GMT

    The fall semester is winding down at most colleges, but the end of the year for a lot of students mean late night study sessions and cramming for final exams.  

    The fall semester is winding down at most colleges, but the end of the year for a lot of students mean late night study sessions and cramming for final exams.  

  • Is Elf on the Shelf adding more stress?

    Is Elf on the Shelf adding more stress?

    Thursday, December 7 2017 11:13 PM EST2017-12-08 04:13:16 GMT

    The holiday season sometimes brings out the worst behavior in children. So what do you do to help? Well, some parents turn to using the popular Elf on the Shelf. Is your elf more of a hassle than it's worth though? If you're a parent you most likely know of Elf on the Shelf. You adopt the elf, it comes into your home, watches your child's behavior and then reports it all back to Santa. But does this toy cause some unnecessary stress during the holiday season? You've probabl...

    The holiday season sometimes brings out the worst behavior in children. So what do you do to help? Well, some parents turn to using the popular Elf on the Shelf. Is your elf more of a hassle than it's worth though? If you're a parent you most likely know of Elf on the Shelf. You adopt the elf, it comes into your home, watches your child's behavior and then reports it all back to Santa. But does this toy cause some unnecessary stress during the holiday season? You've probabl...

  • Yellowstone National Cemetery hosts Pearl Harbor Ceremony

    Yellowstone National Cemetery hosts Pearl Harbor Ceremony

    Thursday, December 7 2017 10:55 PM EST2017-12-08 03:55:42 GMT
    76 years ago December 7th, 1941, a date that will live in infamy. It's the day Pearl Harbor was attacked and residents gathered at Yellowstone National Cemetery in remembrance. The Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony has been held at Yellowstone National Cemetery for years giving veterans a chance to remember their brothers. Flags are flown at half-staff to honor those that fell that day. A wreath was placed on the grounds by World War 2 veteran Max Long. Long said Pearl Harbo...
    76 years ago December 7th, 1941, a date that will live in infamy. It's the day Pearl Harbor was attacked and residents gathered at Yellowstone National Cemetery in remembrance. The Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony has been held at Yellowstone National Cemetery for years giving veterans a chance to remember their brothers. Flags are flown at half-staff to honor those that fell that day. A wreath was placed on the grounds by World War 2 veteran Max Long. Long said Pearl Harbo...
    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Jury finds Dimarzio Sanchez guilty in burning death of Crow Agency woman

    Jury finds Dimarzio Sanchez guilty in burning death of Crow Agency woman

    Thursday, December 7 2017 5:25 PM EST2017-12-07 22:25:21 GMT
    Dimarzio SanchezDimarzio Sanchez

    A Busby man was found guilty of first-degree murder aiding and abetting in federal court Thursday. 

    A Busby man was found guilty of first-degree murder aiding and abetting in federal court Thursday. 

  • Police: Woman drove with transit sign sticking out of car

    Police: Woman drove with transit sign sticking out of car

    Thursday, December 7 2017 8:26 PM EST2017-12-08 01:26:22 GMT
    Police in New Jersey say a woman was drunk when she continued driving with a mass transit sign sticking out of the roof of her car.
    Police in New Jersey say a woman was drunk when she continued driving with a mass transit sign sticking out of the roof of her car.

  • Montana sheriff reaches plea agreement for abusing son

    Montana sheriff reaches plea agreement for abusing son

    Thursday, December 7 2017 5:15 PM EST2017-12-07 22:15:08 GMT
     CONRAD, Mont. (AP) - A Montana sheriff has reached a plea agreement for abusing his son that recommends he not be allowed to carry a firearm for a year.    The Great Falls Tribune reports a Department of Justice spokesman says Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta still will be able to serve as sheriff.    Prosecutors set the conditions of the agreement filed in the domestic abuse case against Suta in which Suta agrees to plead no contest to kicking his son in Feb...
     CONRAD, Mont. (AP) - A Montana sheriff has reached a plea agreement for abusing his son that recommends he not be allowed to carry a firearm for a year.    The Great Falls Tribune reports a Department of Justice spokesman says Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta still will be able to serve as sheriff.    Prosecutors set the conditions of the agreement filed in the domestic abuse case against Suta in which Suta agrees to plead no contest to kicking his son in Feb...

  • 12.5 tons of cocaine seized by Coast Guard dropped off in Florida

    12.5 tons of cocaine seized by Coast Guard dropped off in Florida

    Thursday, December 7 2017 7:49 PM EST2017-12-08 00:49:26 GMT
    U.S. Coast GuardU.S. Coast Guard

    HOLLYWOOD, Florida - The U.S. Coast Guard unloaded close to 12.5 tons of cocaine Thursday morning at Port Everglades in Hollywood, Florida. The illicit substance has a street value of around $378 million, according to authorities. The drugs were seized nearly two months ago from several ships in a joint mission with the Royal Canadian Navy. The drug busts happened in the eastern Pacific ocean. The cutter ship, the Escanaba, then 

    HOLLYWOOD, Florida - The U.S. Coast Guard unloaded close to 12.5 tons of cocaine Thursday morning at Port Everglades in Hollywood, Florida. The illicit substance has a street value of around $378 million, according to authorities. The drugs were seized nearly two months ago from several ships in a joint mission with the Royal Canadian Navy. The drug busts happened in the eastern Pacific ocean. The cutter ship, the Escanaba, then 

  • Billings police uphold ICE detainer policies

    Billings police uphold ICE detainer policies

    Thursday, December 7 2017 12:16 AM EST2017-12-07 05:16:29 GMT

    The ACLU of Montana and partner groups issued a joint statement today pertaining to a federal filing about an immigration case originating out of Gallatin county.

    The ACLU of Montana and partner groups issued a joint statement today pertaining to a federal filing about an immigration case originating out of Gallatin county.

  • Elf on the Shelf gets 'surgery' at hospital after dog attack

    Elf on the Shelf gets 'surgery' at hospital after dog attack

    Thursday, December 7 2017 11:46 AM EST2017-12-07 16:46:43 GMT

    Thankfully, her mom is a nurse manager at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, so he was quickly brought into a trauma bay for surgery.

    Thankfully, her mom is a nurse manager at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, so he was quickly brought into a trauma bay for surgery.

  • Sandwich Snafu: Ohio mom wants answers after she says school served moldy sandwich

    Sandwich Snafu: Ohio mom wants answers after she says school served moldy sandwich

    Thursday, December 7 2017 7:37 PM EST2017-12-08 00:37:08 GMT
    Tahira L. Waters FacebookTahira L. Waters Facebook

    COLUMBUS, Ohio- An Ohio mother wants answers after she says her son was served what appears to be a moldy breakfast sandwich at his high school.  Cyron Rollie, a senior at South High School in Columbus sent pictures of the sandwich to his mother on Monday.  He said he was shocked at what he saw, and his mother sent out a warning on social media for students to check their lunches before they eat them.  Tahira L. Waters Rollie's 

    COLUMBUS, Ohio- An Ohio mother wants answers after she says her son was served what appears to be a moldy breakfast sandwich at his high school.  Cyron Rollie, a senior at South High School in Columbus sent pictures of the sandwich to his mother on Monday.  He said he was shocked at what he saw, and his mother sent out a warning on social media for students to check their lunches before they eat them.  Tahira L. Waters Rollie's 

  • Netflix writes accused actor Masterson out of comedy

    Netflix writes accused actor Masterson out of comedy

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 12:35 AM EST2017-12-06 05:35:44 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - Netflix says it has written actor Danny Masterson out of the comedy "The Ranch" with Los Angeles police investigating sexual assault claims against him that date back to the 2000s.    Masterson said Tuesday he was disappointed with the decision, saying that in the current climate people are presumed guilty the moment they are accused.

    NEW YORK (AP) - Netflix says it has written actor Danny Masterson out of the comedy "The Ranch" with Los Angeles police investigating sexual assault claims against him that date back to the 2000s.    Masterson said Tuesday he was disappointed with the decision, saying that in the current climate people are presumed guilty the moment they are accused.