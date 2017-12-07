Jury finds Dimarzio Sanchez guilty in burning death of Crow Agency woman

A Busby man was found guilty of first-degree murder aiding and abetting in federal court Thursday.

20-year-old Dimarzio Sanchez and two others were charged in the June 2016 death of Roylynn Rides Horse.

However, the two co-defendants in the case ultimately pleaded to lesser charges earlier this year in exchange for their testimony against Sanchez.

It took just hours for jurors to return the verdict following three days of testimony.

Sanchez, his younger brother Frank and their friend Angelica Whiteman picked up RoyLynn Rides Horse in a bar on April 17, 2016.

While traveling to Crow the trio beat, strangled, and set Rides Horse on fire. Rides Horse was transported to a Salt Lake City hospital for treatment of third-degree burns. The injuries from the April 17 attack led to Rides Horses’ death on June 28, 2016.

Dimarzio Sanchez faces 100 years in federal prison following the conviction.

On August 8, 2017, Angelica Whiteman entered a guilty plea to aiding and abetting first-degree murder. She faces life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release.

On March 6, 2017, Frank Sanchez entered a guilty plea to "misprision of a felony" and "accessory after the fact injury." He faces 15 years in prison, $125,000 in fines, and three years of supervised release.