Crow Agency woman arrested after Lake County high speed chase

A high-speed chase ended in a shootout with police officers Thursday.

According to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell, the chase started yesterday afternoon after a reckless vehicle was seen driving through a residential neighborhood.

Sheriff Bell said the car reached speeds of 90-MPH on Highway 93 into Lake County.

The sheriff identified the driver as 34-year-old Alta Littlelight-Threefingers of Crow Agency. Her passenger was identified as 27-year-old Roishell St. Dennis of Missoula, but Bell said St. Dennis is on felony probation out of Billings for robbery and assault with a weapon.

Sheriff Bell said St. Dennis reportedly fired shots while they were driving at Lake County officers near Ninepipes Lodge. The car eventually stopped and police fired shots at the vehicle.

Sheriff Bell said the women surrendered and were taken into custody. Nobody was injured during the incident.

Flathead County Sheriff's Office will conduct the investigation due to the fact that local law enforcement fired shots at the suspects.