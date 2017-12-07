Veterans bring Christmas cheer to sick children

Six year-old Max is recuperating from bronchitis at St Vincent Healthcare, but he got some joy and encouragement to get back home for Christmas, when Warrior Wishes Montana stopped by and gave him a stuffed animal.

He says he loves his doggy he named "Brownie".

"I got him from Santa," Max said.

Amy Goltz, St Vincent Healthcare, Pediatrics Nurse, says it can be discouraging for kids staying in the hospital day after day and missing Christmas programs.

"If they can get this little bit of joyful boost in their day, I think it will give them that extra strength that they need to get through their illness and get back home in time for Christmas."

Miguel Gonzalez, Warrior Wishes Montana founder says he and his non-profit are giving to these ill children because being in a hospital day after day is hard mentally, particularly going through holidays.

"That's the beauty of it, is being able to walk in, see their faces light up and get to choose what kind of animal they would like to have, and to shake that little man or little ladie's hand and says "Merry Christmas," Miguel Gonzalez, Warrior Wishes Montana, Founder, says.

The Billings veteran non-profit group gave 47 stuffed animals to sick children at both St Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic.

With Pearl Harbor day in mind, Gonzalez says the veterans before us sacrificed their lives so we as surviving vets can do these things.

To find out how you can be apart of Warrior Wishes Montana spreading Christmas cheer to veterans and children you can go to:

https://www.warriorwishesmontana.com/