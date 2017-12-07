Shooter among dead in New Mexico high school shooting

The Latest on NBC News' firing of longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer for "inappropriate sexual behavior" (all times Eastern Time):
The Latest on NBC News' firing of longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer for "inappropriate sexual behavior" (all times Eastern Time):
New Mexico State Police say the suspect in a high school shooting is among the three dead.
New Mexico State Police say the suspect in a high school shooting is among the three dead.
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken is resigning amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations.
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken is resigning amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations.
A billboard along Interstate 25 is causing some controversy near Albuquerque, New Mexico.
A billboard along Interstate 25 is causing some controversy near Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The International Olympic Committee says Russian athletes will be able to compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics as neutrals.
The International Olympic Committee says Russian athletes will be able to compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics as neutrals.
An unconscious patient in an emergency room at a Miami hospital posed a vexing ethical dilemma for doctors.
An unconscious patient in an emergency room at a Miami hospital posed a vexing ethical dilemma for doctors.
DALLAS (AP) - CVS is confirming that it's buying Aetna for $69 billion in a deal that will help the drugstore chain reach deeper into customer health care and protect a key client.
DALLAS (AP) - CVS is confirming that it's buying Aetna for $69 billion in a deal that will help the drugstore chain reach deeper into customer health care and protect a key client.
The white house has lost a court battle to delay the visas of foreign entrepreneurs who want to operate in the US. The so-called international entrepreneur rule was introduced by President Obama.
The white house has lost a court battle to delay the visas of foreign entrepreneurs who want to operate in the US. The so-called international entrepreneur rule was introduced by President Obama.
Apple has entered into a unique partnership with Stanford University School of Medicine.
Apple has entered into a unique partnership with Stanford University School of Medicine.
A Busby man was found guilty of first-degree murder aiding and abetting in federal court Thursday.
A Busby man was found guilty of first-degree murder aiding and abetting in federal court Thursday.
HOLLYWOOD, Florida - The U.S. Coast Guard unloaded close to 12.5 tons of cocaine Thursday morning at Port Everglades in Hollywood, Florida. The illicit substance has a street value of around $378 million, according to authorities. The drugs were seized nearly two months ago from several ships in a joint mission with the Royal Canadian Navy. The drug busts happened in the eastern Pacific ocean. The cutter ship, the Escanaba, then
HOLLYWOOD, Florida - The U.S. Coast Guard unloaded close to 12.5 tons of cocaine Thursday morning at Port Everglades in Hollywood, Florida. The illicit substance has a street value of around $378 million, according to authorities. The drugs were seized nearly two months ago from several ships in a joint mission with the Royal Canadian Navy. The drug busts happened in the eastern Pacific ocean. The cutter ship, the Escanaba, then
The ACLU of Montana and partner groups issued a joint statement today pertaining to a federal filing about an immigration case originating out of Gallatin county.
The ACLU of Montana and partner groups issued a joint statement today pertaining to a federal filing about an immigration case originating out of Gallatin county.
Thankfully, her mom is a nurse manager at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, so he was quickly brought into a trauma bay for surgery.
Thankfully, her mom is a nurse manager at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, so he was quickly brought into a trauma bay for surgery.
COLUMBUS, Ohio- An Ohio mother wants answers after she says her son was served what appears to be a moldy breakfast sandwich at his high school. Cyron Rollie, a senior at South High School in Columbus sent pictures of the sandwich to his mother on Monday. He said he was shocked at what he saw, and his mother sent out a warning on social media for students to check their lunches before they eat them. Tahira L. Waters Rollie's
COLUMBUS, Ohio- An Ohio mother wants answers after she says her son was served what appears to be a moldy breakfast sandwich at his high school. Cyron Rollie, a senior at South High School in Columbus sent pictures of the sandwich to his mother on Monday. He said he was shocked at what he saw, and his mother sent out a warning on social media for students to check their lunches before they eat them. Tahira L. Waters Rollie's
NEW YORK (AP) - Netflix says it has written actor Danny Masterson out of the comedy "The Ranch" with Los Angeles police investigating sexual assault claims against him that date back to the 2000s. Masterson said Tuesday he was disappointed with the decision, saying that in the current climate people are presumed guilty the moment they are accused.
NEW YORK (AP) - Netflix says it has written actor Danny Masterson out of the comedy "The Ranch" with Los Angeles police investigating sexual assault claims against him that date back to the 2000s. Masterson said Tuesday he was disappointed with the decision, saying that in the current climate people are presumed guilty the moment they are accused.