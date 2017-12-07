Shooter among dead in New Mexico high school shooting - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Shooter among dead in New Mexico high school shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

AZTEC, N.M. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a New Mexico high school (all times local):
  
11:05 a.m.
  
New Mexico State Police say the suspect in a high school shooting is among the three dead.
  
Police didn't release details about the shooter but confirmed the other two people killed Thursday at Aztec High School were students.
  
The school was cordoned off as deputies with the San Juan County Sheriff's Office and other police agencies cleared the buildings. Students were taken to another location.
  
Other schools in the area also were locked down as a precaution. Authorities say it could be a few hours before the lockdowns are lifted.
  
A crowd of nervous parents gathered at Aztec City Hall to wait for more information as officers tried to reassure them about the safety of their children.
  
State and federal authorities are investigating what led to the shooting.
  
___
  
10:25 a.m.
  
Authorities say three people are dead following a shooting at a New Mexico high school.
  
San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen told reporters that three people believed to be students died Thursday at Aztec High School. He says the shooter also was dead but didn't say if the suspect was among the three.
  
Authorities said they had cleared all the buildings at the school and that students were boarding buses to another location where they could be reunited with their parents.
  
Deputies with the sheriff's office and surrounding police departments responded to the school after reports of a shooting. Federal agents and state police are investigating.
  
The school is in the Four Corners region and is near the Navajo Nation.
  
___
  
9:40 a.m.
  
Authorities are responding to a shooting at a high school in northwest New Mexico.
  
Deputies with the San Juan County Sheriff's Office told reporters that a suspect was in custody but they did not release any other information.
  
Sheriff Ken Christesen confirms the shooting at Aztec High School on Thursday morning. He did not say whether anyone had been injured or killed.
  
The school is in the Four Corners region and is near the Navajo Nation.
  
Authorities say the school was placed on lockdown and evacuated. Other schools in the area were also locked down, and authorities were setting up staging areas where parents could gather and wait for more information.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Jury finds Dimarzio Sanchez guilty in burning death of Crow Agency woman

    Jury finds Dimarzio Sanchez guilty in burning death of Crow Agency woman

    Thursday, December 7 2017 5:25 PM EST2017-12-07 22:25:21 GMT
    Dimarzio SanchezDimarzio Sanchez

    A Busby man was found guilty of first-degree murder aiding and abetting in federal court Thursday. 

    A Busby man was found guilty of first-degree murder aiding and abetting in federal court Thursday. 

  • Police: Woman drove with transit sign sticking out of car

    Police: Woman drove with transit sign sticking out of car

    Thursday, December 7 2017 8:26 PM EST2017-12-08 01:26:22 GMT
    Police in New Jersey say a woman was drunk when she continued driving with a mass transit sign sticking out of the roof of her car.
    Police in New Jersey say a woman was drunk when she continued driving with a mass transit sign sticking out of the roof of her car.

  • Montana sheriff reaches plea agreement for abusing son

    Montana sheriff reaches plea agreement for abusing son

    Thursday, December 7 2017 5:15 PM EST2017-12-07 22:15:08 GMT
     CONRAD, Mont. (AP) - A Montana sheriff has reached a plea agreement for abusing his son that recommends he not be allowed to carry a firearm for a year.    The Great Falls Tribune reports a Department of Justice spokesman says Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta still will be able to serve as sheriff.    Prosecutors set the conditions of the agreement filed in the domestic abuse case against Suta in which Suta agrees to plead no contest to kicking his son in Feb...
     CONRAD, Mont. (AP) - A Montana sheriff has reached a plea agreement for abusing his son that recommends he not be allowed to carry a firearm for a year.    The Great Falls Tribune reports a Department of Justice spokesman says Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta still will be able to serve as sheriff.    Prosecutors set the conditions of the agreement filed in the domestic abuse case against Suta in which Suta agrees to plead no contest to kicking his son in Feb...

  • 12.5 tons of cocaine seized by Coast Guard dropped off in Florida

    12.5 tons of cocaine seized by Coast Guard dropped off in Florida

    Thursday, December 7 2017 7:49 PM EST2017-12-08 00:49:26 GMT
    U.S. Coast GuardU.S. Coast Guard

    HOLLYWOOD, Florida - The U.S. Coast Guard unloaded close to 12.5 tons of cocaine Thursday morning at Port Everglades in Hollywood, Florida. The illicit substance has a street value of around $378 million, according to authorities. The drugs were seized nearly two months ago from several ships in a joint mission with the Royal Canadian Navy. The drug busts happened in the eastern Pacific ocean. The cutter ship, the Escanaba, then 

    HOLLYWOOD, Florida - The U.S. Coast Guard unloaded close to 12.5 tons of cocaine Thursday morning at Port Everglades in Hollywood, Florida. The illicit substance has a street value of around $378 million, according to authorities. The drugs were seized nearly two months ago from several ships in a joint mission with the Royal Canadian Navy. The drug busts happened in the eastern Pacific ocean. The cutter ship, the Escanaba, then 

  • Billings police uphold ICE detainer policies

    Billings police uphold ICE detainer policies

    Thursday, December 7 2017 12:16 AM EST2017-12-07 05:16:29 GMT

    The ACLU of Montana and partner groups issued a joint statement today pertaining to a federal filing about an immigration case originating out of Gallatin county.

    The ACLU of Montana and partner groups issued a joint statement today pertaining to a federal filing about an immigration case originating out of Gallatin county.

  • Elf on the Shelf gets 'surgery' at hospital after dog attack

    Elf on the Shelf gets 'surgery' at hospital after dog attack

    Thursday, December 7 2017 11:46 AM EST2017-12-07 16:46:43 GMT

    Thankfully, her mom is a nurse manager at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, so he was quickly brought into a trauma bay for surgery.

    Thankfully, her mom is a nurse manager at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, so he was quickly brought into a trauma bay for surgery.

  • Sandwich Snafu: Ohio mom wants answers after she says school served moldy sandwich

    Sandwich Snafu: Ohio mom wants answers after she says school served moldy sandwich

    Thursday, December 7 2017 7:37 PM EST2017-12-08 00:37:08 GMT
    Tahira L. Waters FacebookTahira L. Waters Facebook

    COLUMBUS, Ohio- An Ohio mother wants answers after she says her son was served what appears to be a moldy breakfast sandwich at his high school.  Cyron Rollie, a senior at South High School in Columbus sent pictures of the sandwich to his mother on Monday.  He said he was shocked at what he saw, and his mother sent out a warning on social media for students to check their lunches before they eat them.  Tahira L. Waters Rollie's 

    COLUMBUS, Ohio- An Ohio mother wants answers after she says her son was served what appears to be a moldy breakfast sandwich at his high school.  Cyron Rollie, a senior at South High School in Columbus sent pictures of the sandwich to his mother on Monday.  He said he was shocked at what he saw, and his mother sent out a warning on social media for students to check their lunches before they eat them.  Tahira L. Waters Rollie's 

  • Netflix writes accused actor Masterson out of comedy

    Netflix writes accused actor Masterson out of comedy

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 12:35 AM EST2017-12-06 05:35:44 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - Netflix says it has written actor Danny Masterson out of the comedy "The Ranch" with Los Angeles police investigating sexual assault claims against him that date back to the 2000s.    Masterson said Tuesday he was disappointed with the decision, saying that in the current climate people are presumed guilty the moment they are accused.

    NEW YORK (AP) - Netflix says it has written actor Danny Masterson out of the comedy "The Ranch" with Los Angeles police investigating sexual assault claims against him that date back to the 2000s.    Masterson said Tuesday he was disappointed with the decision, saying that in the current climate people are presumed guilty the moment they are accused.