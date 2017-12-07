Billings police uphold ICE detainer policies - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Billings police uphold ICE detainer policies

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The ACLU of Montana and partner groups issued a joint statement today pertaining to a federal filing about an immigration case originating out of Gallatin county.

In their statement, the ACLU of Montana criticizes the new immigration polices, specifically ice detainer policies.

The ACLU of Montana argues the Trump administration has been given broad, and in some cases unreviewable discretion to target people for detention. 

Chief Rich St. John says while Billings police do honor detainer requests by ICE, they are not going to do anything that doesn't follow their procedures. 

"We're not going to do anything different than what we normally do," said St. John. "We are not going to be actively patrolling and sweeping the streets for any undocumented individuals. We're not asking for immigration status unless there's probable cause to do or unless they're under arrest or detained for questioning."

While there is no legal requirement for local officers to respond to a detainer request, St. John says they are simply doing their job. 

"Again if it's somebody that needs to be in jail, the sheriff will make room," St. John adds. "If not other arranges will be made and that holds true for other immigration status violations as well."

St. John says he wants to make it clear any thought they are deputized to do federal work is false and enforcement of immigration laws fall solely to ICE, and Billings police have no authority to do so. 

"We are not actively enforcing immigration laws. If we come upon something, we'll make notifications if appropriate," St. John said. "We'll make detentions if requested but other than that, it's business as usual for the police department."



 

  • LocalMore>>

  • Jury finds Dimarzio Sanchez guilty in burning death of Crow Agency woman

    Jury finds Dimarzio Sanchez guilty in burning death of Crow Agency woman

    Thursday, December 7 2017 5:11 PM EST2017-12-07 22:11:56 GMT
    Dimarzio SanchezDimarzio Sanchez

    A Busby man was found guilty of first-degree murder in federal court Thursday. 

    A Busby man was found guilty of first-degree murder in federal court Thursday. 

  • Crow Agency woman arrested after Lake County high speed chase

    Crow Agency woman arrested after Lake County high speed chase

    Thursday, December 7 2017 3:32 PM EST2017-12-07 20:32:15 GMT
    Courtesy: MT Dept. of CorrectionsCourtesy: MT Dept. of Corrections

    A high-speed chase ended in a shootout with police officers Thursday. 

    A high-speed chase ended in a shootout with police officers Thursday. 

  • Billings police uphold ICE detainer policies

    Billings police uphold ICE detainer policies

    Thursday, December 7 2017 12:16 AM EST2017-12-07 05:16:29 GMT

    The ACLU of Montana and partner groups issued a joint statement today pertaining to a federal filing about an immigration case originating out of Gallatin county.

    The ACLU of Montana and partner groups issued a joint statement today pertaining to a federal filing about an immigration case originating out of Gallatin county.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Billings police uphold ICE detainer policies

    Billings police uphold ICE detainer policies

    Thursday, December 7 2017 12:16 AM EST2017-12-07 05:16:29 GMT

    The ACLU of Montana and partner groups issued a joint statement today pertaining to a federal filing about an immigration case originating out of Gallatin county.

    The ACLU of Montana and partner groups issued a joint statement today pertaining to a federal filing about an immigration case originating out of Gallatin county.

  • Shooter among dead in New Mexico high school shooting

    Shooter among dead in New Mexico high school shooting

    Thursday, December 7 2017 1:13 PM EST2017-12-07 18:13:46 GMT

    New Mexico State Police say the suspect in a high school shooting is among the three dead. 

    New Mexico State Police say the suspect in a high school shooting is among the three dead. 

  • Netflix writes accused actor Masterson out of comedy

    Netflix writes accused actor Masterson out of comedy

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 12:35 AM EST2017-12-06 05:35:44 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - Netflix says it has written actor Danny Masterson out of the comedy "The Ranch" with Los Angeles police investigating sexual assault claims against him that date back to the 2000s.    Masterson said Tuesday he was disappointed with the decision, saying that in the current climate people are presumed guilty the moment they are accused.

    NEW YORK (AP) - Netflix says it has written actor Danny Masterson out of the comedy "The Ranch" with Los Angeles police investigating sexual assault claims against him that date back to the 2000s.    Masterson said Tuesday he was disappointed with the decision, saying that in the current climate people are presumed guilty the moment they are accused.

  • Whitefish Energy settles dispute over Puerto Rico grid work

    Whitefish Energy settles dispute over Puerto Rico grid work

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 5:41 PM EST2017-12-06 22:41:34 GMT

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A small Montana company that landed and lost a contract to restore Puerto Rico's hurricane-shattered electric grid has reached a settlement in a dispute over money it said it was owed for the work.    Representatives of Montana-based Whitefish Energy Holdings and Arc American of Indiana confirmed the settlement Wednesday. They declined to release details.    Whitefish sued Arc in federal court on Dec. 1 for allegedly interfering with payments...

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A small Montana company that landed and lost a contract to restore Puerto Rico's hurricane-shattered electric grid has reached a settlement in a dispute over money it said it was owed for the work.    Representatives of Montana-based Whitefish Energy Holdings and Arc American of Indiana confirmed the settlement Wednesday. They declined to release details.    Whitefish sued Arc in federal court on Dec. 1 for allegedly interfering with payments...

  • New Mexico billboard calling church 'fake news' causes stir

    New Mexico billboard calling church 'fake news' causes stir

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 9:09 PM EST2017-12-07 02:09:41 GMT

    A billboard along Interstate 25 is causing some controversy near Albuquerque, New Mexico.

    A billboard along Interstate 25 is causing some controversy near Albuquerque, New Mexico.

  • Witness: Men went gambling after decapitating Billings man

    Witness: Men went gambling after decapitating Billings man

    Monday, December 4 2017 6:33 PM EST2017-12-04 23:33:28 GMT

    Two men are charged in the decapitation death of Myron Wesley Knight.  Both men, Donald Ray Cherry and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, are charged with deliberate homicide.

    Two men are charged in the decapitation death of Myron Wesley Knight.  Both men, Donald Ray Cherry and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, are charged with deliberate homicide.

  • Montana ACLU and partner groups issue joint letter "Standing up to ICE"

    Montana ACLU and partner groups issue joint letter "Standing up to ICE"

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 2:53 PM EST2017-12-06 19:53:33 GMT

    The ACLU of Montana and partner groups issued a joint statement Wednesday pertaining to a federal filing, Monday, regarding an immigration case originating out of Gallatin County.

    The ACLU of Montana and partner groups issued a joint statement Wednesday pertaining to a federal filing, Monday, regarding an immigration case originating out of Gallatin County.

  • Washington man arrested after 81-year-old mother found in filth

    Washington man arrested after 81-year-old mother found in filth

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 2:15 PM EST2017-12-06 19:15:05 GMT
    EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A Washington man is under investigation for elder abuse after his mother was found lying in filth with a broken hip and bound legs.    The Everett Herald reports Kenneth Strandt was arrested after authorities say his 81-year-old mother was found with bed sores and in clothing that was soiled with feces and urine.    A police report says Strandt's mother had numerous health problems, including skin ulcers and circulatory issues.    St...
    EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A Washington man is under investigation for elder abuse after his mother was found lying in filth with a broken hip and bound legs.    The Everett Herald reports Kenneth Strandt was arrested after authorities say his 81-year-old mother was found with bed sores and in clothing that was soiled with feces and urine.    A police report says Strandt's mother had numerous health problems, including skin ulcers and circulatory issues.    St...