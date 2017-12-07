Billings police uphold ICE detainer policies

A Busby man was found guilty of first-degree murder in federal court Thursday.
A high-speed chase ended in a shootout with police officers Thursday.
The ACLU of Montana and partner groups issued a joint statement today pertaining to a federal filing about an immigration case originating out of Gallatin county.
New Mexico State Police say the suspect in a high school shooting is among the three dead.
NEW YORK (AP) - Netflix says it has written actor Danny Masterson out of the comedy "The Ranch" with Los Angeles police investigating sexual assault claims against him that date back to the 2000s. Masterson said Tuesday he was disappointed with the decision, saying that in the current climate people are presumed guilty the moment they are accused.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A small Montana company that landed and lost a contract to restore Puerto Rico's hurricane-shattered electric grid has reached a settlement in a dispute over money it said it was owed for the work. Representatives of Montana-based Whitefish Energy Holdings and Arc American of Indiana confirmed the settlement Wednesday. They declined to release details. Whitefish sued Arc in federal court on Dec. 1 for allegedly interfering with payments...
A billboard along Interstate 25 is causing some controversy near Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Two men are charged in the decapitation death of Myron Wesley Knight. Both men, Donald Ray Cherry and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, are charged with deliberate homicide.
The ACLU of Montana and partner groups issued a joint statement Wednesday pertaining to a federal filing, Monday, regarding an immigration case originating out of Gallatin County.
