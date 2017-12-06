Mattress King collects blankets

Do you have any blankets you're not using anymore?

Well, Mattress King wants to take them off your hands during their Share the Warmth Blanket Drive.

So far they have collected 150 blankets for the needy.

The drive goes throughout the winter and Mattress King is donating the blankets to several different charities throughout the Billings area as they're dropped off.

You can drop off blankets at the Mattress King on 17th and Grand or 24th and King Avenue West during business hours.

Any blankets are appreciated whether they're used, new, or handmade.