HRDC aids in youth job training

"It's a change for the better."
That's what Avril Schneider is saying after her son enrolled in the youth employment training program at the HDRC.
"It's a change for the better."
That's what Avril Schneider is saying after her son enrolled in the youth employment training program at the HDRC.
"I can work with you if you believe what I believe but I can also work with you if you don't believe what I believe," Halle Keltner, a Montana resident said.
"I can work with you if you believe what I believe but I can also work with you if you don't believe what I believe," Halle Keltner, a Montana resident said.
It's the first day of Di-Marzio Sanchez's murder trial. Sanchez is charged with first degree murder in the death of Roylynn Rideshorse.
It's the first day of Di-Marzio Sanchez's murder trial. Sanchez is charged with first degree murder in the death of Roylynn Rideshorse.
Two men are charged in the decapitation death of Myron Wesley Knight. Both men, Donald Ray Cherry and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, are charged with deliberate homicide.
Two men are charged in the decapitation death of Myron Wesley Knight. Both men, Donald Ray Cherry and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, are charged with deliberate homicide.
The University of Montana has officially named Bobby Hauck the next Head Coach for Griz football.
The University of Montana has officially named Bobby Hauck the next Head Coach for Griz football.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke defended his recommendation to reduce or alter a handful of national monuments in a media briefing Tuesday morning. Zinke dismissed a protest led by Patagonia as a “special interest” complaint. “This is not about energy, there is no oil and gas assets…” Zinke said, “The argument that somehow president Trump stole land is nefarious, false and a lie.” The protest came in light of the National Monument Report, whi...
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke defended his recommendation to reduce or alter a handful of national monuments in a media briefing Tuesday morning. Zinke dismissed a protest led by Patagonia as a “special interest” complaint. “This is not about energy, there is no oil and gas assets…” Zinke said, “The argument that somehow president Trump stole land is nefarious, false and a lie.” The protest came in light of the National Monument Report, whi...
Two men are charged in the decapitation death of Myron Wesley Knight. Both men, Donald Ray Cherry and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, are charged with deliberate homicide.
Two men are charged in the decapitation death of Myron Wesley Knight. Both men, Donald Ray Cherry and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, are charged with deliberate homicide.
Sheriff's officials in western Wyoming say they seized nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop on Interstate 80.
Sheriff's officials in western Wyoming say they seized nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop on Interstate 80.
A conservation group attempting to piece together the largest private wildlife reserve in the United States says it will allow eight hunters a chance to kill bison on the grasslands of north-central Montana.
A conservation group attempting to piece together the largest private wildlife reserve in the United States says it will allow eight hunters a chance to kill bison on the grasslands of north-central Montana.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Google is pulling its popular YouTube video service from Amazon's Fire TV and Echo Show devices in an escalating feud that has caught consumers in the crossfire. Google says the decision to block YouTube is retaliation for Amazon's refusal to sell some Google products that compete with Amazon gadgets.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Google is pulling its popular YouTube video service from Amazon's Fire TV and Echo Show devices in an escalating feud that has caught consumers in the crossfire. Google says the decision to block YouTube is retaliation for Amazon's refusal to sell some Google products that compete with Amazon gadgets.
As the Avilas prepare to take their daughter, Rosalie, off life support, her father Freddie says the bullies who drove her kill herself are still at school.
As the Avilas prepare to take their daughter, Rosalie, off life support, her father Freddie says the bullies who drove her kill herself are still at school.
Charter reports a service outage affecting customers in Butte, Bozeman, Anaconda, Dillon and Great Falls Tuesday afternoon.
Charter reports a service outage affecting customers in Butte, Bozeman, Anaconda, Dillon and Great Falls Tuesday afternoon.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Google is pulling its popular YouTube video service from Amazon's Fire TV and Echo Show devices in an escalating feud that has caught consumers in the crossfire. Google says the decision to block YouTube is retaliation for Amazon's refusal to sell some Google products that compete with Amazon gadgets. That includes Google's Chromecast streaming device, an alternative to Fire TV, and an internet-connected speaker called Home, which is trying to catch u...
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Google is pulling its popular YouTube video service from Amazon's Fire TV and Echo Show devices in an escalating feud that has caught consumers in the crossfire. Google says the decision to block YouTube is retaliation for Amazon's refusal to sell some Google products that compete with Amazon gadgets. That includes Google's Chromecast streaming device, an alternative to Fire TV, and an internet-connected speaker called Home, which is trying to catch u...