Sheriff: Nearly 200 pounds of pot seized in Wyoming stop

Sheriff's officials in western Wyoming say they seized nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop on Interstate 80.
A man who shot a grizzly, and a man who was attacked and injured by a grizzly joined almost 200 people in Cody Thursday night, to help decide how the bears will be managed in Wyoming. The state took over management this summer after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took Yellowstone grizzlies off the endangered species list.
A 55-year-old cold case is solved in Thermopolis, thanks to the hard work of the murder victim’s granddaughter.
A two-hour closure of U.S. 20/Wyoming 789 on Wednesday, Dec. 6, in Wind River Canyon is intended to help a contractor successfully and safely bring a large rock off the canyon wall to the edge of the highway.
The recall involves "Totally Me!" Clay Craft Kits, sold at Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us. Mold can be present in the clay and pose the risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold. Toys "R" Us has received three reports of mold in the clay.
Stroke Director at St. Vincent's tells KULR-8 the signs of a stroke.
A school district in rural northwest Wyoming is surveying its community on the possibility of allowing employees to carry concealed guns in Powell school buildings.
A year after a sediment release killed fish in the Shoshone River, state and federal officials presented a plan to the public in Cody. A Department of Environmental Quality spokesman said he hopes to prevent future spills with regular sediment releases. But, hunters are already upset. October, 2016, the Shoshone River below the Willwood Dam near Cody turned chocolate brown.
Authorities say two people and two dogs were found dead in a burning home in southeastern Wyoming.
