Chronic wasting disease found in northern Montana mule deer - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Chronic wasting disease found in northern Montana mule deer

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

A mule deer shot north of Chester near the Canadian border has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

The deer was harvested Nov. 12 in Liberty County. The test results confirm the fifth incident of CWD found in Montana deer this year. The other four deer were harvested south of Billings.

Although the disease has been known to exist in wild deer herds in Wyoming, the Dakotas, Saskatchewan, and Alberta, this is the first year CWD has been found in Montana. 

Montana FWP says it has not been determined yet if a special CWD hunt will occur at the site of the latest detection north of Chester. Right now, there is not a general deer hunting season open where the deer was harvested in Liberty County.

Related Stories:
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks confirms CWD found in white-tailed deer
+ Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks announces special hunt seasons to manage chronic wasting disease

  • MontanaMore>>

  • DC arborist celebrates special Montana connection

    DC arborist celebrates special Montana connection

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 11:00 AM EST2017-12-06 16:00:14 GMT
    WASHINGTON, D.C.- Crews worked this week to decorate the Capitol Christmas Tree with ornaments made by kids in Montana. And one of the crew members had a special connection to the Treasure State. Merissa Reynolds works as a gardener at the Senate building, but has previously lived in Kalispell and worked for the Montana Conservation Corps in Glacier National Park. She says she couldn’t miss a chance to tap into her Montana pride. “Once I found out the tree was from ...
    WASHINGTON, D.C.- Crews worked this week to decorate the Capitol Christmas Tree with ornaments made by kids in Montana. And one of the crew members had a special connection to the Treasure State. Merissa Reynolds works as a gardener at the Senate building, but has previously lived in Kalispell and worked for the Montana Conservation Corps in Glacier National Park. She says she couldn’t miss a chance to tap into her Montana pride. “Once I found out the tree was from ...

  • Final Preparations on Capitol Christmas Tree

    Final Preparations on Capitol Christmas Tree

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 10:34 AM EST2017-12-06 15:34:43 GMT

    It's a tradition nearly 60 years in the making. Once a year, a state is picked to provide our nation's capitol with a Christmas tree. 

    It's a tradition nearly 60 years in the making. Once a year, a state is picked to provide our nation's capitol with a Christmas tree. 

  • MT Secretary of State: Montana has no voter fraud issue

    MT Secretary of State: Montana has no voter fraud issue

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 10:34 AM EST2017-12-06 15:34:32 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Secretary of State Corey Stapleton says Montana does not have issues of coordinated voter fraud, but argued there were cases of "voter misconduct" that need to be addressed. 

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Secretary of State Corey Stapleton says Montana does not have issues of coordinated voter fraud, but argued there were cases of "voter misconduct" that need to be addressed. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Secretary Zinke fires back at Patagonia protest

    Secretary Zinke fires back at Patagonia protest

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 3:34 PM EST2017-12-05 20:34:13 GMT

    Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke defended his recommendation to reduce or alter a handful of national monuments in a media briefing Tuesday morning. Zinke dismissed a protest led by Patagonia as a “special interest” complaint. “This is not about energy, there is no oil and gas assets…” Zinke said, “The argument that somehow president Trump stole land is nefarious, false and a lie.” The protest came in light of the National Monument Report, whi...

    Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke defended his recommendation to reduce or alter a handful of national monuments in a media briefing Tuesday morning. Zinke dismissed a protest led by Patagonia as a “special interest” complaint. “This is not about energy, there is no oil and gas assets…” Zinke said, “The argument that somehow president Trump stole land is nefarious, false and a lie.” The protest came in light of the National Monument Report, whi...

  • Witness: Men went gambling after decapitating Billings man

    Witness: Men went gambling after decapitating Billings man

    Monday, December 4 2017 6:33 PM EST2017-12-04 23:33:28 GMT

    Two men are charged in the decapitation death of Myron Wesley Knight.  Both men, Donald Ray Cherry and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, are charged with deliberate homicide.

    Two men are charged in the decapitation death of Myron Wesley Knight.  Both men, Donald Ray Cherry and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, are charged with deliberate homicide.

  • Sheriff: Nearly 200 pounds of pot seized in Wyoming stop

    Sheriff: Nearly 200 pounds of pot seized in Wyoming stop

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 8:07 PM EST2017-12-06 01:07:32 GMT

    Sheriff's officials in western Wyoming say they seized nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop on Interstate 80. 

    Sheriff's officials in western Wyoming say they seized nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop on Interstate 80. 

  • Montana wildlife reserve to offer bison hunts on the prairie

    Montana wildlife reserve to offer bison hunts on the prairie

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 6:40 PM EST2017-12-05 23:40:10 GMT

    A conservation group attempting to piece together the largest private wildlife reserve in the United States says it will allow eight hunters a chance to kill bison on the grasslands of north-central Montana.

    A conservation group attempting to piece together the largest private wildlife reserve in the United States says it will allow eight hunters a chance to kill bison on the grasslands of north-central Montana.

  • Google blocks YouTube on Amazon devices in escalating feud

    Google blocks YouTube on Amazon devices in escalating feud

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 7:27 PM EST2017-12-06 00:27:13 GMT

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Google is pulling its popular YouTube video service from Amazon's Fire TV and Echo Show devices in an escalating feud that has caught consumers in the crossfire.    Google says the decision to block YouTube is retaliation for Amazon's refusal to sell some Google products that compete with Amazon gadgets.

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Google is pulling its popular YouTube video service from Amazon's Fire TV and Echo Show devices in an escalating feud that has caught consumers in the crossfire.    Google says the decision to block YouTube is retaliation for Amazon's refusal to sell some Google products that compete with Amazon gadgets.

  • 13-year-old California girl killed herself after years of bullying, family says

    13-year-old California girl killed herself after years of bullying, family says

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 9:47 AM EST2017-12-05 14:47:47 GMT

    As the Avilas prepare to take their daughter, Rosalie, off life support, her father Freddie says the bullies who drove her kill herself are still at school. 

    As the Avilas prepare to take their daughter, Rosalie, off life support, her father Freddie says the bullies who drove her kill herself are still at school. 

  • Charter outage preventing emergency calls

    Charter outage preventing emergency calls

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 7:39 PM EST2017-12-06 00:39:26 GMT

    Charter reports a service outage affecting customers in Butte, Bozeman, Anaconda, Dillon and Great Falls Tuesday afternoon.

    Charter reports a service outage affecting customers in Butte, Bozeman, Anaconda, Dillon and Great Falls Tuesday afternoon.

  • Google blocks YouTube on Amazon devices in escalating feud

    Google blocks YouTube on Amazon devices in escalating feud

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 10:45 PM EST2017-12-06 03:45:05 GMT

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Google is pulling its popular YouTube video service from Amazon's Fire TV and Echo Show devices in an escalating feud that has caught consumers in the crossfire.    Google says the decision to block YouTube is retaliation for Amazon's refusal to sell some Google products that compete with Amazon gadgets. That includes Google's Chromecast streaming device, an alternative to Fire TV, and an internet-connected speaker called Home, which is trying to catch u...

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Google is pulling its popular YouTube video service from Amazon's Fire TV and Echo Show devices in an escalating feud that has caught consumers in the crossfire.    Google says the decision to block YouTube is retaliation for Amazon's refusal to sell some Google products that compete with Amazon gadgets. That includes Google's Chromecast streaming device, an alternative to Fire TV, and an internet-connected speaker called Home, which is trying to catch u...