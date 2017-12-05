Chronic wasting disease found in northern Montana mule deer

A mule deer shot north of Chester near the Canadian border has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.



The deer was harvested Nov. 12 in Liberty County. The test results confirm the fifth incident of CWD found in Montana deer this year. The other four deer were harvested south of Billings.

Although the disease has been known to exist in wild deer herds in Wyoming, the Dakotas, Saskatchewan, and Alberta, this is the first year CWD has been found in Montana.

Montana FWP says it has not been determined yet if a special CWD hunt will occur at the site of the latest detection north of Chester. Right now, there is not a general deer hunting season open where the deer was harvested in Liberty County.

