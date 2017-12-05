Chronic wasting disease found in northern Montana mule deer

It's a tradition nearly 60 years in the making. Once a year, a state is picked to provide our nation's capitol with a Christmas tree.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Secretary of State Corey Stapleton says Montana does not have issues of coordinated voter fraud, but argued there were cases of "voter misconduct" that need to be addressed.
WASHINGTON DC- The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will be lit by the Speaker of the House, Paul D. Ryan, on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 during a ceremony on the West Front Lawn beginning at 5 p.m.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Delta flight from New York City to Seattle had to make a stop in Billings after the plane's toilets filled up and passengers couldn't hold it any longer.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke defended his recommendation to reduce or alter a handful of national monuments in a media briefing Tuesday morning. Zinke dismissed a protest led by Patagonia as a “special interest” complaint. “This is not about energy, there is no oil and gas assets…” Zinke said, “The argument that somehow president Trump stole land is nefarious, false and a lie.” The protest came in light of the National Monument Report, whi...
Two men are charged in the decapitation death of Myron Wesley Knight. Both men, Donald Ray Cherry and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, are charged with deliberate homicide.
Sheriff's officials in western Wyoming say they seized nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop on Interstate 80.
A conservation group attempting to piece together the largest private wildlife reserve in the United States says it will allow eight hunters a chance to kill bison on the grasslands of north-central Montana.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Google is pulling its popular YouTube video service from Amazon's Fire TV and Echo Show devices in an escalating feud that has caught consumers in the crossfire. Google says the decision to block YouTube is retaliation for Amazon's refusal to sell some Google products that compete with Amazon gadgets.
As the Avilas prepare to take their daughter, Rosalie, off life support, her father Freddie says the bullies who drove her kill herself are still at school.
Charter reports a service outage affecting customers in Butte, Bozeman, Anaconda, Dillon and Great Falls Tuesday afternoon.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Google is pulling its popular YouTube video service from Amazon's Fire TV and Echo Show devices in an escalating feud that has caught consumers in the crossfire. Google says the decision to block YouTube is retaliation for Amazon's refusal to sell some Google products that compete with Amazon gadgets. That includes Google's Chromecast streaming device, an alternative to Fire TV, and an internet-connected speaker called Home, which is trying to catch u...
