IOC: Russians can compete at Olympics, but without flag - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

IOC: Russians can compete at Olympics, but without flag

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) - Russians will be allowed to compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics as neutral athletes despite orchestrated doping at the 2014 Sochi Games, the International Olympic Committee said Tuesday.

The IOC ruled that some Russians will be invited to compete as an "Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR)" without their national flag or anthem.

Russia could refuse the offer and boycott the games. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously said it would be humiliating for Russia to compete without national symbols.

"An Olympic boycott has never achieved anything," IOC President Thomas Bach said at a news conference. "Secondly, I don't see any reason for a boycott by the Russian athletes because we allow the clean athletes there to participate."

Putin is expected to speak publicly about the ruling in Moscow on Wednesday.

The IOC also suspended the Russian Olympic committee and IOC member Alexander Zhukov, and banned Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko from the Olympics for life. Mutko was the sports minister in 2014 and is the head of the organizing committee of soccer's next World Cup.

The IOC also imposed a fine of $15 million on the Russian Olympic committee to pay for investigations into the case and toward future anti-doping work.

The sanctions could be challenged at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Russian doping program caused "unprecedented damage to Olympism and sports," said IOC-appointed investigator Samuel Schmid, the former president of Switzerland who was asked to verify an "institutional conspiracy."

Russia has repeatedly refused to accept that a state-sponsored doping program existed. Such denials helped ensure bans on its track federation and anti-doping agency have not been lifted.

Instead, Russia blames Grigory Rodchenkov, the former director of Moscow and Sochi testing laboratories, as a rogue employee. It wants the scientist extradited from the United States, where he is a protected witness.

The executive board reached its decision Tuesday after a scheduled 4½-hour debate when it heard from a Russian delegation that included world figure skating champion Evgenia Medvedeva. The delegation was led by Zhukov, who was later suspended.

Two IOC commission leaders - appointed after World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren upheld Rodchenkov's doping claims in July 2016 - also reported to the Olympic board.

Schmid's report included a 50-page sworn affidavit from Rodchenkov, who was also a key witness for McLaren and an IOC disciplinary commission.

The chairman of that disciplinary panel, Swiss lawyer Denis Oswald, reported about prosecuting Russian athletes implicated in cheating at the 2014 Sochi Games. By Monday, 25 Russians had been disqualified from the Sochi Games and banned from the Olympics for life, and 11 medals were stripped. One Russian was cleared.

Russia no longer leads the Sochi medals table. Even before the IOC reallocates the stripped medals, the United States has the most total medals and Norway has the most golds.

The banned Russian athletes have said they will appeal against the Oswald judgments at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne.

Any sanctions imposed by the IOC can also be challenged at CAS, and later at Switzerland's supreme court, which can intervene if legal process has been abused.

The IOC said a panel of officials chaired by former France Sports Minister Valerie Fourneyron will decide which athletes to accept at the Olympics in February.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • TrendingMore>>

  • IOC: Russians can compete at Olympics, but without flag

    IOC: Russians can compete at Olympics, but without flag

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 2:54 PM EST2017-12-05 19:54:48 GMT

    The International Olympic Committee says Russian athletes will be able to compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics as neutrals.

    The International Olympic Committee says Russian athletes will be able to compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics as neutrals.

  • Did 'Do Not Resuscitate' tattoo reflect patient's true wish?

    Did 'Do Not Resuscitate' tattoo reflect patient's true wish?

    Monday, December 4 2017 5:44 PM EST2017-12-04 22:44:46 GMT

    An unconscious patient in an emergency room at a Miami hospital posed a vexing ethical dilemma for doctors. 

    An unconscious patient in an emergency room at a Miami hospital posed a vexing ethical dilemma for doctors. 

  • CVS confirms its $69 billion for Aetna

    CVS confirms its $69 billion for Aetna

    Monday, December 4 2017 12:46 AM EST2017-12-04 05:46:00 GMT

    DALLAS (AP) - CVS is confirming that it's buying Aetna for $69 billion in a deal that will help the drugstore chain reach deeper into customer health care and protect a key client.    

    DALLAS (AP) - CVS is confirming that it's buying Aetna for $69 billion in a deal that will help the drugstore chain reach deeper into customer health care and protect a key client.    

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Secretary Zinke fires back at Patagonia protest

    Secretary Zinke fires back at Patagonia protest

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 3:34 PM EST2017-12-05 20:34:13 GMT

    Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke defended his recommendation to reduce or alter a handful of national monuments in a media briefing Tuesday morning. Zinke dismissed a protest led by Patagonia as a “special interest” complaint. “This is not about energy, there is no oil and gas assets…” Zinke said, “The argument that somehow president Trump stole land is nefarious, false and a lie.” The protest came in light of the National Monument Report, whi...

    Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke defended his recommendation to reduce or alter a handful of national monuments in a media briefing Tuesday morning. Zinke dismissed a protest led by Patagonia as a “special interest” complaint. “This is not about energy, there is no oil and gas assets…” Zinke said, “The argument that somehow president Trump stole land is nefarious, false and a lie.” The protest came in light of the National Monument Report, whi...

  • Witness: Men went gambling after decapitating Billings man

    Witness: Men went gambling after decapitating Billings man

    Monday, December 4 2017 6:33 PM EST2017-12-04 23:33:28 GMT

    Two men are charged in the decapitation death of Myron Wesley Knight.  Both men, Donald Ray Cherry and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, are charged with deliberate homicide.

    Two men are charged in the decapitation death of Myron Wesley Knight.  Both men, Donald Ray Cherry and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, are charged with deliberate homicide.

  • Sheriff: Nearly 200 pounds of pot seized in Wyoming stop

    Sheriff: Nearly 200 pounds of pot seized in Wyoming stop

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 8:07 PM EST2017-12-06 01:07:32 GMT

    Sheriff's officials in western Wyoming say they seized nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop on Interstate 80. 

    Sheriff's officials in western Wyoming say they seized nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop on Interstate 80. 

  • Montana wildlife reserve to offer bison hunts on the prairie

    Montana wildlife reserve to offer bison hunts on the prairie

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 6:40 PM EST2017-12-05 23:40:10 GMT

    A conservation group attempting to piece together the largest private wildlife reserve in the United States says it will allow eight hunters a chance to kill bison on the grasslands of north-central Montana.

    A conservation group attempting to piece together the largest private wildlife reserve in the United States says it will allow eight hunters a chance to kill bison on the grasslands of north-central Montana.

  • Google blocks YouTube on Amazon devices in escalating feud

    Google blocks YouTube on Amazon devices in escalating feud

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 7:27 PM EST2017-12-06 00:27:13 GMT

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Google is pulling its popular YouTube video service from Amazon's Fire TV and Echo Show devices in an escalating feud that has caught consumers in the crossfire.    Google says the decision to block YouTube is retaliation for Amazon's refusal to sell some Google products that compete with Amazon gadgets.

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Google is pulling its popular YouTube video service from Amazon's Fire TV and Echo Show devices in an escalating feud that has caught consumers in the crossfire.    Google says the decision to block YouTube is retaliation for Amazon's refusal to sell some Google products that compete with Amazon gadgets.

  • 13-year-old California girl killed herself after years of bullying, family says

    13-year-old California girl killed herself after years of bullying, family says

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 9:47 AM EST2017-12-05 14:47:47 GMT

    As the Avilas prepare to take their daughter, Rosalie, off life support, her father Freddie says the bullies who drove her kill herself are still at school. 

    As the Avilas prepare to take their daughter, Rosalie, off life support, her father Freddie says the bullies who drove her kill herself are still at school. 

  • Charter outage preventing emergency calls

    Charter outage preventing emergency calls

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 7:39 PM EST2017-12-06 00:39:26 GMT

    Charter reports a service outage affecting customers in Butte, Bozeman, Anaconda, Dillon and Great Falls Tuesday afternoon.

    Charter reports a service outage affecting customers in Butte, Bozeman, Anaconda, Dillon and Great Falls Tuesday afternoon.

  • Google blocks YouTube on Amazon devices in escalating feud

    Google blocks YouTube on Amazon devices in escalating feud

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 10:45 PM EST2017-12-06 03:45:05 GMT

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Google is pulling its popular YouTube video service from Amazon's Fire TV and Echo Show devices in an escalating feud that has caught consumers in the crossfire.    Google says the decision to block YouTube is retaliation for Amazon's refusal to sell some Google products that compete with Amazon gadgets. That includes Google's Chromecast streaming device, an alternative to Fire TV, and an internet-connected speaker called Home, which is trying to catch u...

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Google is pulling its popular YouTube video service from Amazon's Fire TV and Echo Show devices in an escalating feud that has caught consumers in the crossfire.    Google says the decision to block YouTube is retaliation for Amazon's refusal to sell some Google products that compete with Amazon gadgets. That includes Google's Chromecast streaming device, an alternative to Fire TV, and an internet-connected speaker called Home, which is trying to catch u...