Young rapper and grandma become best friends over Words with Friends

A friendship the Internet never knew it needed is stealing hearts across the country.

A New York rapper's tweet about his new best friend is going viral, and it all started with a smart phone game.

Spencer Sleyon is a young rapper who goes by the name Half Empty, and his new best friend is an 81-year-old woman in Florida named Roz.

so last summer i randomly met this 80 y/o woman on words with friends. we played 300+ games together and she actually ended up becoming a good friend of mine. today i got to go to florida and meet her in person?? pic.twitter.com/VXDbNS4eUo — High Class Filth (@Filth800) December 1, 2017

Sleyon and Rosalind Guttman met on Words With Friends over a year ago. Since then they've played 300 games together.

Amy Butler, a pastor at Riverside Church in Manhattan, arranged the trip for Sleyon and flew there with him.

After their meeting, Sleyon tweeted these photos of him and Roz.

They have now been favorited over 1 million times.