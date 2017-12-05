Young rapper and grandma become best friends over Words with Fri - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Young rapper and grandma become best friends over Words with Friends

A friendship the Internet never knew it needed is stealing hearts across the country. 

A New York rapper's tweet about his new best friend is going viral, and it all started with a smart phone game. 

Spencer Sleyon is a young rapper who goes by the name Half Empty, and his new best friend is an 81-year-old woman in Florida named Roz. 

Sleyon and Rosalind Guttman met on Words With Friends over a year ago. Since then they've played 300 games together. 

Amy Butler, a pastor at Riverside Church in Manhattan, arranged the trip for Sleyon and flew there with him. 

After their meeting, Sleyon tweeted these photos of him and Roz. 

They have now been favorited over 1 million times. 