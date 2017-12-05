13-year-old California girl killed herself after years of bullying, family says

California parents say their 13-year-old daughter was driven to suicide after years of bullying.

Now other parents from the community are demanding change at Mesa View Middle School in Yucaipa, KCAL reports.

And as the Avilas prepare to take their daughter, Rosalie, off life support, her father Freddie says the bullies who drove her kill herself are still at school.

"I will not let Rosie's name die in vain, because that child should have never had to go through what she went through," said parent Robert Ellis.

Rosalie Avila's parents say their daughter was bullied for years, and the district didn't help. They say their daughter kept a journal, detailing the abuse she went through at school.

Rosalie left a final note before taking her own life last week.

The superintendent says the district is working closely with detectives in their investigation.

But local parents say it's too little, too late.

"It breaks my heart because all of this could have been prevented," said parent Jacqueline Godinez. "I tried a long time ago. They didn't even want to listen to me about my daughter. The district didn't want to listen to me. I was the bad guy."

The family said they plan to donate their daughter's organs. A GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses raised nearly $40,000 in three days.