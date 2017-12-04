MSUB holds forum to talk about political climate

"I can work with you if you believe what I believe but I can also work with you if you don't believe what I believe," Halle Keltner, a Montana resident said.

The political climate in the United States has been rocky for quite some time.

Because of this, Montana State University Billings brought in former US senator Max Baucus of Montana, a democrat, and former US senator Al Simpson from Wyoming, a republican, to talk about political respect and understanding.

"They have to understand each other," Simpson said. "Max and I didn't always agree. But we respected each other and we trusted each other."

Both senators said just because you don't agree with someone else's views doesn't mean animosity is necessary.

They said hate hasn't always fueled politics and they believe Montana can start by setting an example.

"Maybe we can set an example for other states in the nation and work together, listen to each other more," Baucus said.

And Montanans said they believe this is something we can accomplish.

"I personally feel incredibly hopeful that this is something that's at least possible," Keltner said.