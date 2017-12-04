Trial begins for man accused of beating and burning a woman to death

"I can work with you if you believe what I believe but I can also work with you if you don't believe what I believe," Halle Keltner, a Montana resident said.
"I can work with you if you believe what I believe but I can also work with you if you don't believe what I believe," Halle Keltner, a Montana resident said.
It's the first day of Di-Marzio Sanchez's murder trial. Sanchez is charged with first degree murder in the death of Roylynn Rideshorse.
It's the first day of Di-Marzio Sanchez's murder trial. Sanchez is charged with first degree murder in the death of Roylynn Rideshorse.
Two men are charged in the decapitation death of Myron Wesley Knight. Both men, Donald Ray Cherry and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, are charged with deliberate homicide.
Two men are charged in the decapitation death of Myron Wesley Knight. Both men, Donald Ray Cherry and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, are charged with deliberate homicide.
The University of Montana has officially named Bobby Hauck the next Head Coach for Griz football.
The University of Montana has officially named Bobby Hauck the next Head Coach for Griz football.
DALLAS (AP) - CVS is confirming that it's buying Aetna for $69 billion in a deal that will help the drugstore chain reach deeper into customer health care and protect a key client.
DALLAS (AP) - CVS is confirming that it's buying Aetna for $69 billion in a deal that will help the drugstore chain reach deeper into customer health care and protect a key client.
Two men are charged in the decapitation death of Myron Wesley Knight. Both men, Donald Ray Cherry and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, are charged with deliberate homicide.
Two men are charged in the decapitation death of Myron Wesley Knight. Both men, Donald Ray Cherry and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, are charged with deliberate homicide.
An unconscious patient in an emergency room at a Miami hospital posed a vexing ethical dilemma for doctors.
An unconscious patient in an emergency room at a Miami hospital posed a vexing ethical dilemma for doctors.
A robbery was reported at around 8:30 a.m. this morning located at Mardi Gras Casino in Billings West End.
A robbery was reported at around 8:30 a.m. this morning located at Mardi Gras Casino in Billings West End.
KULR-8 has an exciting opportunity for someone interested in being involved in multiple facets of our news and sports operations.
KULR-8 has an exciting opportunity for someone interested in being involved in multiple facets of our news and sports operations.
Two men are arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of Myron Wesley Knight. Donald Ray Cherry, 31, and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, 33, are being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility in relation to Knight's murder.
Two men are arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of Myron Wesley Knight. Donald Ray Cherry, 31, and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, 33, are being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility in relation to Knight's murder.
Billings police are investigating the report of a robbery at Mardi Gras Casino Sunday morning.
Billings police are investigating the report of a robbery at Mardi Gras Casino Sunday morning.