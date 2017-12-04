Trial begins for man accused of beating and burning a woman to d - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Trial begins for man accused of beating and burning a woman to death

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

It's the first day of Di-Marzio Sanchez's murder trial. Sanchez is charged with first degree murder in the death of Roylynn Rideshorse.  

Rideshorse died after being beaten and burned in Crow Agency in April of 2016. Two others charged in this case, Frank Sanchez and Angela Whiteman, pled guilty to aiding and abetting earlier this year.

KULR-8's Briana Monte has been at the federal courthouse following the proceedings.

It's been an intense day in the courtroom Tuesday. It began with jury selection and a total of 13 jurors were selected for the trial of Di-Marzio Sanchez. Di-Marzio Sanchez is being tried for first degree murder and for aiding and abetting in the murder of Roylynn Rideshorse.

The plaintiffs opening statement began with how a farmer happened to find rides horse on the side of a dirt road. The plaintiff described how she was found naked, alone, and severely burned. This was the moment when the members of Roylynn Rideshorse's family began to audibly cry and moan. One woman was so devastated, she had to be taken out of the courtroom by another family member.

The defendants opening statement said Sanchez did not have the intent to murder and that there are two sides to every story. Sanchez showed no emotion.

Trial is still going on in the courtroom and may run into as far as Wednesday.
 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Witness: Men went gambling after decapitating Billings man

    Witness: Men went gambling after decapitating Billings man

    Monday, December 4 2017 6:33 PM EST2017-12-04 23:33:28 GMT

    Two men are charged in the decapitation death of Myron Wesley Knight.  Both men, Donald Ray Cherry and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, are charged with deliberate homicide.

    Two men are charged in the decapitation death of Myron Wesley Knight.  Both men, Donald Ray Cherry and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, are charged with deliberate homicide.

  • Did 'Do Not Resuscitate' tattoo reflect patient's true wish?

    Did 'Do Not Resuscitate' tattoo reflect patient's true wish?

    Monday, December 4 2017 5:44 PM EST2017-12-04 22:44:46 GMT

    An unconscious patient in an emergency room at a Miami hospital posed a vexing ethical dilemma for doctors. 

    An unconscious patient in an emergency room at a Miami hospital posed a vexing ethical dilemma for doctors. 

  • ABC investigative reporter suspended for erroneous story

    ABC investigative reporter suspended for erroneous story

    Sunday, December 3 2017 8:47 PM EST2017-12-04 01:47:01 GMT
    ABC news reporter Brian Ross has been suspended over his erroneous story about Michael Flynn. The network tweeted an apology on Saturday for what it called a serious error. Ross reported on Friday that Flynn was preparing to testify that President Trump told him to contact Russians. The reporter quoted a single anonymous source and said it happened while Trump was still a candidate. ABC news later corrected the story and suspended Ross without pay for four weeks. President Trump ...
    ABC news reporter Brian Ross has been suspended over his erroneous story about Michael Flynn. The network tweeted an apology on Saturday for what it called a serious error. Ross reported on Friday that Flynn was preparing to testify that President Trump told him to contact Russians. The reporter quoted a single anonymous source and said it happened while Trump was still a candidate. ABC news later corrected the story and suspended Ross without pay for four weeks. President Trump ...

  • Casino robbery in Billings West End

    Casino robbery in Billings West End

    Sunday, December 3 2017 10:07 PM EST2017-12-04 03:07:47 GMT

    A robbery was reported at around 8:30 a.m. this morning located at Mardi Gras Casino in Billings West End.

    A robbery was reported at around 8:30 a.m. this morning located at Mardi Gras Casino in Billings West End.

  • In wake of Weinstein, men wonder if hugging women still OK

    In wake of Weinstein, men wonder if hugging women still OK

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 12:49 AM EST2017-12-05 05:49:54 GMT
    With sexual harassment allegations being brought against some of the country's most high-profile men seemingly every day, average guys have begun to ask themselves is it still OK to hug a female colleague.
    With sexual harassment allegations being brought against some of the country's most high-profile men seemingly every day, average guys have begun to ask themselves is it still OK to hug a female colleague.

  • Chief Photographer/Sports Producer/Fill-in Newscast Director

    Chief Photographer/Sports Producer/Fill-in Newscast Director

    Sunday, December 3 2017 2:21 PM EST2017-12-03 19:21:41 GMT

    KULR-8 has an exciting opportunity for someone interested in being involved in multiple facets of our news and sports operations.

    KULR-8 has an exciting opportunity for someone interested in being involved in multiple facets of our news and sports operations.

  • Two arrested in deliberate homicide of decapitated Billings man

    Two arrested in deliberate homicide of decapitated Billings man

    Friday, December 1 2017 6:47 PM EST2017-12-01 23:47:18 GMT

    Two men are arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of Myron Wesley Knight. Donald Ray Cherry, 31, and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, 33, are being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility in relation to Knight's murder. 

    Two men are arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of Myron Wesley Knight. Donald Ray Cherry, 31, and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, 33, are being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility in relation to Knight's murder. 

  • Police investigating robbery at Billings casino

    Police investigating robbery at Billings casino

    Sunday, December 3 2017 12:35 PM EST2017-12-03 17:35:37 GMT

    Billings police are investigating the report of a robbery at Mardi Gras Casino Sunday morning. 

    Billings police are investigating the report of a robbery at Mardi Gras Casino Sunday morning. 