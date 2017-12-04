Witness: Men went gambling after decapitating Billings man

Two men are charged in the decapitation death of Myron Wesley Knight.

Both men, Donald Ray Cherry and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, are charged with deliberate homicide.

According to charging documents, Billings Police Department responded to a wooded area on the west side of the 1200 block of S. 32nd St. W.

This is where officers confirmed there was a deceased, decapitated person in what appeared to be a campsite.



Documents state detectives found several receipts at the crime scene, one from Montana Lil's off King Ave.

When questioning staff at the casino, staff members said they saw Knight October 26.

Video surveillance showed Knight with Haverty and Cherry.

Documents state casino staff members say the event stuck out to them because Knight left with the two men. Before leaving, he asked the attendant to hold his winnings from the night because he was worried Haverty and Cherry wanted to rob him. He also told staff if he did not come back, the men he left with were responsible.

In a statement, Cherry told police the three men left the casino, went to the roof of the Cactus Creek building, and smoked meth.

Both Cherry and Haverty said they had no knowledge of Knight's death.

However, a woman who confirmed she was in a romantic relationship with Cherry, said she was with the men the night of the murder. She said the men were at the campsite together.

Documents state the woman left for 15-20 minutes and stole a bottle of alcohol from a Town Pump. This was confirmed by surveillance video.

According to the documents, the woman said she came back and saw Knight on the ground with blood around his neck. She said she watched Haverty begin to cut off Knight's head with a knife, but Cherry then took over. She said the men killed Knight after robbing him.

Documents state the men became upset Knight only had $6 on him, so they killed him.

An autopsy report showed it was "more probable than not" Knight was still alive during the decapitation.

The documents state the woman told detectives Haverty and Cherry decapitated Knight because they planned to dismember and burn the body to dispose of the evidence.

The woman then said after the murder, she, Haverty, and Cherry went to the Magic Diamond Casino and played the gambling machines.

She said Cherry stayed at the campsite that night and left in the morning.

Both men are being held on $500,000 bond, their arraignments are scheduled for later this month.