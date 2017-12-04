Did 'Do Not Resuscitate' tattoo reflect patient's true wish?

An unconscious patient in an emergency room at a Miami hospital posed a vexing ethical dilemma for doctors.
DALLAS (AP) - CVS is confirming that it's buying Aetna for $69 billion in a deal that will help the drugstore chain reach deeper into customer health care and protect a key client.
The white house has lost a court battle to delay the visas of foreign entrepreneurs who want to operate in the US. The so-called international entrepreneur rule was introduced by President Obama.
Apple has entered into a unique partnership with Stanford University School of Medicine.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has passed a nearly $1.5 trillion Republican tax bill that's historic in scope and an urgent political priority for President Donald Trump and the GOP.
A 55-year-old cold case is solved in Thermopolis, thanks to the hard work of the murder victim’s granddaughter.
The recall involves "Totally Me!" Clay Craft Kits, sold at Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us. Mold can be present in the clay and pose the risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold. Toys "R" Us has received three reports of mold in the clay.
Walmart has pulled a T-shirt offered by an outside seller from its online store after a journalist advocacy group told the retailer it found the shirt threatening.
Two men are charged in the decapitation death of Myron Wesley Knight. Both men, Donald Ray Cherry and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, are charged with deliberate homicide.
An unconscious patient in an emergency room at a Miami hospital posed a vexing ethical dilemma for doctors.
A robbery was reported at around 8:30 a.m. this morning located at Mardi Gras Casino in Billings West End.
Two men are arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of Myron Wesley Knight. Donald Ray Cherry, 31, and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, 33, are being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility in relation to Knight's murder.
Billings police are investigating the report of a robbery at Mardi Gras Casino Sunday morning.
