Did 'Do Not Resuscitate' tattoo reflect patient's true wish?

The white house has lost a court battle to delay the visas of foreign entrepreneurs who want to operate in the US. The so-called international entrepreneur rule was introduced by President Obama.

ABC news reporter Brian Ross has been suspended over his erroneous story about Michael Flynn. The network tweeted an apology on Saturday for what it called a serious error. Ross reported on Friday that Flynn was preparing to testify that President Trump told him to contact Russians. The reporter quoted a single anonymous source and said it happened while Trump was still a candidate. ABC news later corrected the story and suspended Ross without pay for four weeks. President Trump ...

The recall involves "Totally Me!" Clay Craft Kits, sold at Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us. Mold can be present in the clay and pose the risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold. Toys "R" Us has received three reports of mold in the clay.

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh took a look at the genetics of earlobes. It turns out there is not one, two or even three genes that determine if your earlobes are attached or not. There are at least 49! While it's interesting for most of us to compare earlobes, dangly or attached, the research does have a serious mission.