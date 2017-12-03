Casino robbery in Billings West End

ABC news reporter Brian Ross has been suspended over his erroneous story about Michael Flynn. The network tweeted an apology on Saturday for what it called a serious error. Ross reported on Friday that Flynn was preparing to testify that President Trump told him to contact Russians. The reporter quoted a single anonymous source and said it happened while Trump was still a candidate. ABC news later corrected the story and suspended Ross without pay for four weeks. President Trump ...

