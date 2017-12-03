Trump administration loses bid to delay foreign work visas

The white house has lost a court battle to delay the visas of foreign entrepreneurs who want to operate in the US.

The so-called international entrepreneur rule was introduced by President Obama.

But the Department of Homeland Security put it on hold in July, prompting a lawsuit from the National Venture Capital Association.

On Friday, a federal judge in New York agreed with the plaintiff that the department did not issue a required "notice and comment" period before delaying the rule.

The judge also said that the department must start receiving visa applications right away.

The original rule gives foreign entrepreneurs a shortcut to get US visas.

The goal is to encourage them to set up their companies in the US, as long as they show the potential to grow fast.