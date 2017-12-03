ABC investigative reporter suspended for erroneous story

DALLAS (AP) - CVS is confirming that it's buying Aetna for $69 billion in a deal that will help the drugstore chain reach deeper into customer health care and protect a key client.
It's now one of the most popular plays the Magic City has to offer. The polar express is a magical experience kids have come to know and love around the holidays.
A robbery was reported at around 8:30 a.m. this morning located at Mardi Gras Casino in Billings West End.
For more than a decade the culinary world has been trending with the nose to tail movement, which is basically trying to use as much of the animal to cook with as possible.
The white house has lost a court battle to delay the visas of foreign entrepreneurs who want to operate in the US. The so-called international entrepreneur rule was introduced by President Obama.
Apple has entered into a unique partnership with Stanford University School of Medicine.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has passed a nearly $1.5 trillion Republican tax bill that's historic in scope and an urgent political priority for President Donald Trump and the GOP.
A 55-year-old cold case is solved in Thermopolis, thanks to the hard work of the murder victim’s granddaughter.
The recall involves "Totally Me!" Clay Craft Kits, sold at Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us. Mold can be present in the clay and pose the risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold. Toys "R" Us has received three reports of mold in the clay.
Walmart has pulled a T-shirt offered by an outside seller from its online store after a journalist advocacy group told the retailer it found the shirt threatening.
A former gymnastics instructor already in jail in Boston awaiting trial on a charge of child rape has been accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old student at a New Jersey gym.
Billings police are investigating the report of a robbery at Mardi Gras Casino Sunday morning.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks confirmed chronic wasting disease has been found in white-tailed deer in northern Carbon County.
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A California mom who posted a photo on Facebook that shows her breastfeeding her son while two women look on disapprovingly in the background has received both backlash and support and has gone viral since it was posted last Saturday. Brittni Medina from Rancho Cucomongoa said her 10-month-old son got cranky while in line for a holiday photo and she needed to feed him.
Two men are arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of Myron Wesley Knight. Donald Ray Cherry, 31, and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, 33, are being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility in relation to Knight's murder.
Overnight, a major vote took place in Washington that could drastically change the way you pay taxes.
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Medical marijuana providers and patients in Montana say proposed regulatory actions would place considerable cost and time burdens on them.
