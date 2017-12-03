Date Submit: December 3, 2017

Position: Chief Photographer/Sports Producer/Fill-in Newscast Director

Date Available: Immediately

KULR-8 has an exciting opportunity for someone interested in being involved in multiple facets of our news and sports operations.

This hybrid position requires someone who is comfortable being teacher behind the scenes. You will help teach our young reporters how to care for and use our camera equipment.

You will inspect all camera equipment weekly to ensure it is properly maintained and in working order.

You will keep a log of mileage on all company vehicles and schedule oil changes, tire rotations, and maintenance.

You will be expected to train staff in the safe operation of our ENG truck in addition to running the truck for live shots.

You will help our young reporters learn how to be visual storytellers complete with creative shots and NAT sound moving their stories forward.

You will also supplement our sports department looking for creative ways to tell a sports story. Highlights will be just a small part of the overall sports story.

You will serve as our primary live sports producer. You will work with our Sports Director to pre-plan live sports coverage, identifying stories that can be shared during our live remotes. You will speak with coaches and athletics directors in advance of our coverage and conduct site surveys to ensure we are ready before pulling into a venue. You will schedule half-time interviews promoting upcoming games and remote productions.

You will also work with our graphics person to prepare all on-air graphics for live sports coverage, including but not limited to starting line-ups and key stats for the game. Research will be your friend.

Finally, we are looking for someone that has an interest in getting behind our switcher from time-to-time. Having an idea of how show is punched will help you as the sports producer understand how to execute your vision for our live sports broadcasts.

Division of duties.

Sports Producing - 30%

Sports Shooting - 20%

News Shooting - 20%

Maintaining equipment and vehicles - 20%

Directing – 10%

Our ideal candidate has a great attitude and a strong work ethic. Must be able to balance multiple projects at once. Must maintain a clean appearance in the field.

This person will work closely with News Director to craft daily stories and long form promotable content.

This person will also work closely with the Sports Director to ensure sports specials are well produced and thought out.

This is a big job that requires dedication and drive with the understanding it's an opportunity to build a strong resume.

To apply:

Send your resume, cover letter, and link to your work to phil@kulr.com

In the subject line write: Sports Producer/Photographer

Or mail your cover letter and resume to:

Attn: News Director

KULR-8

2045 Overland Ave.

Billings, MT

59102

No phone calls please.

A background check and drug test is required before a final offer is extended.

KULR-8 is an equal opportunity employer. Women, minorities, and veterans are strongly urged to apply.