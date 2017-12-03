Police investigating robbery at Billings casino

Billings police are investigating the report of a robbery at Mardi Gras Casino Sunday morning.

According to Lt. Mark Cady the victim stated that a black male entered the facility at 4100 King Ave. West at 8:39 AM.

The victim told police that the suspect had a gun and demanded money.

Police say the suspect then ran out of the casino with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police are not able to say whether or not the suspect left the area in a car.

The suspect is described as a black male over six feet tall wearing a black stocking hat, black jacket, and black pants.