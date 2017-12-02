Apple partners with Stanford University for heart study - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Apple partners with Stanford University for heart study

By CNN

Apple has entered into a unique partnership with Stanford University School of Medicine.

They're working together to collect data about irregular heart rhythms.

On Thursday, the Apple Heart Study app was released.

It uses information from the heart-rate sensor inside the Apple Watch to collate information about participants' heartbeats.

Participants will be notified through their apple watch and iPhone if they have an irregular heart rate, offered a free visit with a study doctor and possibly even an electrocardiogram patch.

The study is open to anyone over the age of 22 but you can't have a-fib or be taking anticoagulant medicines.

And you must have an Apple Watch and an iPhone if you want to participate.

