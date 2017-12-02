Medical marijuana providers, patients oppose new regulations

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Medical marijuana providers and patients in Montana say proposed regulatory actions would place considerable cost and time burdens on them.



The Montana Standard reports the stakeholders voiced opposition to the set of proposed rules during a hearing Thursday at the state Department of Public Health and Human Services.



Under the department rules, dispensaries would be required to test marijuana products for heavy metals, pesticides and other items. The rules would also set licensing fees at $1,000 for providers with 10 or fewer patients and $5,000 for providers with more than 10.



The rules were made public earlier this month and are in response to legislation passed earlier this year. The state law requires the department to implement rules on testing, licensing, tracking and limiting marijuana and its providers.

