Senator Daines and Senator Tester speak on Republic tax reform plan

Overnight, a major vote took place in Washington that could drastically change the way you pay taxes.

The senate has passed the Republican tax reform plan.

It's a big win for President Trump and his party, but it's not a done deal yet.

Senator Jon Tester and Senator Steve Daines both have very different stances on the bill. Senator tester posted a video to Twitter, which has gone viral.

In the video, Tester shares his outspoken and passionate view on the bill.

Senator Daines also sent us a statement earlier this week about his support for the bill.

Both senators also sent statements following the bill's passing.

Tester released a statement which reads in part: "hard-working Montanans deserve more than a bill drafted in the dark of night that saddled our kids and grandkids with more crushing debt."

Daines' statement reads in part: "we are one step closer to a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reignite economic growth, grow jobs, and increase wages for Montana ranchers, small business owners and working families."