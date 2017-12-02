Cody residents meet to discuss management of grizzlies

A man who shot a grizzly, and a man who was attacked and injured by a grizzly joined almost 200 people in Cody Thursday night, to help decide how the bears will be managed in Wyoming. The state took over management this summer after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took Yellowstone grizzlies off the endangered species list.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks confirmed chronic wasting disease has been found in white-tailed deer in northern Carbon County.
After much anticipation following city administrator interviews, city council selected candidate Greg Doyon.
Two men are arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of Myron Wesley Knight. Donald Ray Cherry, 31, and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, 33, are being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility in relation to Knight's murder.
A 55-year-old cold case is solved in Thermopolis, thanks to the hard work of the murder victim’s granddaughter.
Bobby is officially back! Bobby Hauck was introduced today in Missoula as the 37th head football coach in University of Montana history.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A small Montana company that landed and lost a $300 million contract to restore Puerto Rico's hurricane-shattered electric grid is suing a subcontractor for allegedly interfering with tens of millions of dollars in payments.
The University of Montana has officially named Bobby Hauck the next Head Coach for Griz football.
A 55-year-old cold case is solved in Thermopolis, thanks to the hard work of the murder victim’s granddaughter.
A two-hour closure of U.S. 20/Wyoming 789 on Wednesday, Dec. 6, in Wind River Canyon is intended to help a contractor successfully and safely bring a large rock off the canyon wall to the edge of the highway.
The recall involves "Totally Me!" Clay Craft Kits, sold at Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us. Mold can be present in the clay and pose the risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold. Toys "R" Us has received three reports of mold in the clay.
Stroke Director at St. Vincent's tells KULR-8 the signs of a stroke.
A school district in rural northwest Wyoming is surveying its community on the possibility of allowing employees to carry concealed guns in Powell school buildings.
A year after a sediment release killed fish in the Shoshone River, state and federal officials presented a plan to the public in Cody. A Department of Environmental Quality spokesman said he hopes to prevent future spills with regular sediment releases. But, hunters are already upset. October, 2016, the Shoshone River below the Willwood Dam near Cody turned chocolate brown.
Authorities say two people and two dogs were found dead in a burning home in southeastern Wyoming.
Bison managers expect between 600 and 900 of the animals at Yellowstone National Park will be culled this winter by hunting or slaughter.
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A California mom who posted a photo on Facebook that shows her breastfeeding her son while two women look on disapprovingly in the background has received both backlash and support and has gone viral since it was posted last Saturday. Brittni Medina from Rancho Cucomongoa said her 10-month-old son got cranky while in line for a holiday photo and she needed to feed him.
The website says the new names on a list show parents are moving away from traditional family names and towards more "stylish" names.
Billings city prosecutor Brent Brooks petitioned municipal court to charge James Newman, 30, six months after the Feb 25. shooting at the Rimrock Mall parking lot.
KHQ.com - Bah Humbug. Psychologists say playing Christmas songs on a loop can be bad for retail workers' mental health. “People working in shops at Christmas have to learn how to tune it out – tune out Christmas music because if they don’t, it really does make you unable to focus on anything else,” Clinical Psychologist Linda Blair told Sky News.
