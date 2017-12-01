Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks confirms CWD found in white-tailed deer

A man who shot a grizzly, and a man who was attacked and injured by a grizzly joined almost 200 people in Cody Thursday night, to help decide how the bears will be managed in Wyoming. The state took over management this summer after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took Yellowstone grizzlies off the endangered species list.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks confirmed chronic wasting disease has been found in white-tailed deer in northern Carbon County.
After much anticipation following city administrator interviews, city council selected candidate Greg Doyon.
Two men are arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of Myron Wesley Knight. Donald Ray Cherry, 31, and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, 33, are being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility in relation to Knight's murder.
A 55-year-old cold case is solved in Thermopolis, thanks to the hard work of the murder victim’s granddaughter.
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A California mom who posted a photo on Facebook that shows her breastfeeding her son while two women look on disapprovingly in the background has received both backlash and support and has gone viral since it was posted last Saturday. Brittni Medina from Rancho Cucomongoa said her 10-month-old son got cranky while in line for a holiday photo and she needed to feed him.
The website says the new names on a list show parents are moving away from traditional family names and towards more "stylish" names.
Billings city prosecutor Brent Brooks petitioned municipal court to charge James Newman, 30, six months after the Feb 25. shooting at the Rimrock Mall parking lot.
KHQ.com - Bah Humbug. Psychologists say playing Christmas songs on a loop can be bad for retail workers' mental health. “People working in shops at Christmas have to learn how to tune it out – tune out Christmas music because if they don’t, it really does make you unable to focus on anything else,” Clinical Psychologist Linda Blair told Sky News.
