Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks confirms CWD found in white-tailed deer

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks confirmed chronic wasting disease has been found in northern Carbon County. Bob Gibson with FWP said there have been new cases of chronic wasting disease found just hours ago.



FWP said that a white-tailed doe has been confirmed with chronic wasting disease in the northern part of Carbon County. Gibson said that after this new information, the special hunt season beginning December 15th will now be changing.



FWP expressed just a few days ago in a public meeting in Red Lodge and Bridger that they will need to sample 368 mule deer, but after the findings, white-tailed deer will be included.



The first animal that was confirmed with CWD was a mule deer buck found in hunting district 510 - 10 miles southeast of Bridger.

FWP says they are advising hunters to have their kills tested. They also recommend that you do not eat the harvest until test results come back.



We will be updating you as soon as new information comes in both online and on air.