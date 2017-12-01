Two arrested in deliberate homicide of decapitated Billings man

Two men are arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of Myron Wesley Knight.

Donald Ray Cherry, 31, and Jeffrey Glen Haverty, 33, are being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility in relation to Knight's murder.

Haverty has had previous run-ins with the law. His record shows multiple misdemeanor and felony charges. The felony charges include criminal possession of dangerous drug charges as well as probation violation charges.

Knight's decapitated body was found November 15 in the area of S 32nd Street West and Gable Road.

Both men are expected to make their initial appearance in justice court Monday.

An autopsy showed knight was beaten and suffered blunt force trauma injuries.