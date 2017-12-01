55-year-old cold case murder solved in Wyoming

A 55-year-old cold case is solved in Thermopolis, thanks to the hard work of the murder victim’s granddaughter.
The Billings City Council names Greg Doyon as the new city administrator. He is currently the City Manager for Great Falls. Doyon replaces Tina Volek, who retired in September.
The University of Montana has officially named Bobby Hauck the next Head Coach for Griz football.
A two-hour closure of U.S. 20/Wyoming 789 on Wednesday, Dec. 6, in Wind River Canyon is intended to help a contractor successfully and safely bring a large rock off the canyon wall to the edge of the highway.
With more than 1,100 franchises, Massage Envy is one of the largest massage chains in America. The three locations in Montana are found here in Billings, in Bozeman, and in Missoula.
The recall involves "Totally Me!" Clay Craft Kits, sold at Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us. Mold can be present in the clay and pose the risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold. Toys "R" Us has received three reports of mold in the clay.
Walmart has pulled a T-shirt offered by an outside seller from its online store after a journalist advocacy group told the retailer it found the shirt threatening.
A former gymnastics instructor already in jail in Boston awaiting trial on a charge of child rape has been accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old student at a New Jersey gym.
American Airlines is scrambling to find pilots to operate thousands of flights over the busy Christmas holiday period after a glitch in the system used to schedule crews.
The Food and Drug Administration is warning pet owners about processed bone treats after they received 68 reports of pet illnesses and deaths.
The search for the perfect present for your child-- pink or blue-- may have you seeing red. Angela Marshall went shopping with some parents, who have found themselves unknowingly paying more for their daughter's gifts.
A group of dogs are in training in Cody. They go downtown, to parks, and to the Center of the West. They look a little strange walking in single file with their handlers. But, they are getting ready for serious business: saving veterans lives with love. When the uniformed golden retrievers, Valor, Rebel, Patriot, and Rosie walk by in single file, people notice, and smile. But, the dogs don’t notice.
A U.S. official says North Korea has conducted its first missile launch in more than two months.
Stroke Director at St. Vincent's tells KULR-8 the signs of a stroke.
A school district in rural northwest Wyoming is surveying its community on the possibility of allowing employees to carry concealed guns in Powell school buildings.
A year after a sediment release killed fish in the Shoshone River, state and federal officials presented a plan to the public in Cody. A Department of Environmental Quality spokesman said he hopes to prevent future spills with regular sediment releases. But, hunters are already upset. October, 2016, the Shoshone River below the Willwood Dam near Cody turned chocolate brown.
Authorities say two people and two dogs were found dead in a burning home in southeastern Wyoming.
Bison managers expect between 600 and 900 of the animals at Yellowstone National Park will be culled this winter by hunting or slaughter.
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A California mom who posted a photo on Facebook that shows her breastfeeding her son while two women look on disapprovingly in the background has received both backlash and support and has gone viral since it was posted last Saturday. Brittni Medina from Rancho Cucomongoa said her 10-month-old son got cranky while in line for a holiday photo and she needed to feed him.
One person is under arrest following a robbery at the Northern Hotel Thursday night.
The website says the new names on a list show parents are moving away from traditional family names and towards more "stylish" names.
Fish, Wildlife, & Parks has a mammoth task on their hands as they attempt to get a handle on how widespread Chronic Wasting Disease is in Montana.
