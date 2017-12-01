Billings City Council names Greg Doyon new city administrator

The Billings City Council names Greg Doyon as the new city administrator. Doyon is currently the City Manager for Great Falls. The city will begin negotiations with Doyon immediately. He replaces Tina Volek, who retired in September.

When asked how Greg Doyon stood out from the rest of the candidates, Ryan Sullivan, City Council member, said: "I would say Greg gave really great answers and had great experience from his time in Great Falls."

According to the City of Great Falls website, Greg Doyon is originally from Windham, Maine. He is a graduate of the University of Southern Maine with a B.A. in Communications. In 1995, he earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho.

Doyon currently serves on the Executive Board of the Montana Defense Alliance (MTDA) and is a Co-Facilitator with Air Force Community Partnership Program involving Malmstrom Air Force Base and the Montana Air National Guard. Greg also serves on the Board of Directors for the Montana Municipal Interlocal Authority.

Greg has a broad base of public sector service including service as a reserve police officer, emergency medical technician, recreation director, planning director, and town administrator. He has also served in the private sector as a Director of Planning, for a national skilled nursing and assisted-living company.

Doyon was not immediately available for comment.