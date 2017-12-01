Billings City Council names Greg Doyon new city administrator - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Billings City Council names Greg Doyon new city administrator

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The Billings City Council names Greg Doyon as the new city administrator. Doyon is currently the City Manager for Great Falls. The city will begin negotiations with Doyon immediately. He replaces Tina Volek, who retired in September. 

When asked how Greg Doyon stood out from the rest of the candidates, Ryan Sullivan, City Council member, said: "I would say Greg gave really great answers and had great experience from his time in Great Falls."

According to the City of Great Falls website, Greg Doyon is originally from Windham, Maine. He is a graduate of the University of Southern Maine with a B.A. in Communications. In 1995, he earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho.  

Doyon currently serves on the Executive Board of the Montana Defense Alliance (MTDA) and is a Co-Facilitator with Air Force Community Partnership Program involving Malmstrom Air Force Base and the Montana Air National Guard.  Greg also serves on the Board of Directors for the Montana Municipal Interlocal Authority.

Greg has a broad base of public sector service including service as a reserve police officer, emergency medical technician, recreation director, planning director, and town administrator. He has also served in the private sector as a Director of Planning, for a national skilled nursing and assisted-living company.

Doyon was not immediately available for comment.  

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Photo of mom breastfeeding while in line at Disneyland sparks debate

    Photo of mom breastfeeding while in line at Disneyland sparks debate

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 11:18 PM EST2017-11-30 04:18:50 GMT

    ANAHEIM, Calif. - A California mom who posted a photo on Facebook that shows her breastfeeding her son while two women look on disapprovingly in the background has received both backlash and support and has gone viral since it was posted last Saturday. Brittni Medina from Rancho Cucomongoa said her 10-month-old son got cranky while in line for a holiday photo and she needed to feed him.

    ANAHEIM, Calif. - A California mom who posted a photo on Facebook that shows her breastfeeding her son while two women look on disapprovingly in the background has received both backlash and support and has gone viral since it was posted last Saturday. Brittni Medina from Rancho Cucomongoa said her 10-month-old son got cranky while in line for a holiday photo and she needed to feed him.

  • Robbery at Northern Hotel

    Robbery at Northern Hotel

    Thursday, November 30 2017 11:39 PM EST2017-12-01 04:39:27 GMT

    One person is under arrest following a robbery at the Northern Hotel Thursday night.

    One person is under arrest following a robbery at the Northern Hotel Thursday night.

  • Your health: Genetics that shape earlobes

    Your health: Genetics that shape earlobes

    Friday, December 1 2017 12:57 AM EST2017-12-01 05:57:15 GMT
    Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh took a look at the genetics of earlobes. It turns out there is not one, two or even three genes that determine if your earlobes are attached or not. There are at least 49! While it's interesting for most of us to compare earlobes, dangly or attached, the research does have a serious mission.
    Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh took a look at the genetics of earlobes. It turns out there is not one, two or even three genes that determine if your earlobes are attached or not. There are at least 49! While it's interesting for most of us to compare earlobes, dangly or attached, the research does have a serious mission.

  • Billings community responds to Massage Envy sexual allegations

    Billings community responds to Massage Envy sexual allegations

    Friday, December 1 2017 10:27 AM EST2017-12-01 15:27:02 GMT

    With more than 1,100 franchises, Massage Envy is one of the largest massage chains in America. The three locations in Montana are found here in Billings, in Bozeman, and in Missoula. 

    With more than 1,100 franchises, Massage Envy is one of the largest massage chains in America. The three locations in Montana are found here in Billings, in Bozeman, and in Missoula. 

  • Did your name make 2017's list of most popular baby names?

    Did your name make 2017's list of most popular baby names?

    Friday, December 1 2017 10:44 AM EST2017-12-01 15:44:29 GMT

    The website says the new names on a list show parents are moving away from traditional family names and towards more "stylish" names. 

    The website says the new names on a list show parents are moving away from traditional family names and towards more "stylish" names. 

  • 55-year-old cold case murder solved in Wyoming

    55-year-old cold case murder solved in Wyoming

    Friday, December 1 2017 1:51 PM EST2017-12-01 18:51:47 GMT

    A 55-year-old cold case is solved in Thermopolis, thanks to the hard work of the murder victim’s granddaughter.

    A 55-year-old cold case is solved in Thermopolis, thanks to the hard work of the murder victim’s granddaughter.

  • Walmart pulls "Rope. Tree. Journalist." T-shirt

    Walmart pulls "Rope. Tree. Journalist." T-shirt

    Thursday, November 30 2017 3:52 PM EST2017-11-30 20:52:33 GMT

    Walmart has pulled a T-shirt offered by an outside seller from its online store after a journalist advocacy group told the retailer it found the shirt threatening.

    Walmart has pulled a T-shirt offered by an outside seller from its online store after a journalist advocacy group told the retailer it found the shirt threatening.

  • Fish, Wildlife, & Parks announces special hunt seasons to manage Chronic wasting Disease

    Fish, Wildlife, & Parks announces special hunt seasons to manage Chronic wasting Disease

    Thursday, November 30 2017 2:17 AM EST2017-11-30 07:17:47 GMT

    Fish, Wildlife, & Parks has a mammoth task on their hands as they attempt to get a handle on how widespread Chronic Wasting Disease is in Montana.

    Fish, Wildlife, & Parks has a mammoth task on their hands as they attempt to get a handle on how widespread Chronic Wasting Disease is in Montana.