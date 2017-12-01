Bobby Hauck Named 37th Head Coach for Griz

The University of Montana has officially named Bobby Hauck the next Head Coach for Griz football.
The Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball team completed a weekend sweep of Walla Walla with a 66-24 win at Windemuth Court on Sunday afternoon.
The Rocky Mountain College men’s basketball team had its six-game winning streak to start the season snapped with a 94-87 loss to No. 3 William Penn.
University of Providence and Carroll Basketball Programs Strong Early On
Check out the football championship edition of our Super 8 Plays of the Week.
A 55-year-old cold case is solved in Thermopolis, thanks to the hard work of the murder victim’s granddaughter.
The Billings City Council names Greg Doyon as the new city administrator. He is currently the City Manager for Great Falls. Doyon replaces Tina Volek, who retired in September.
A two-hour closure of U.S. 20/Wyoming 789 on Wednesday, Dec. 6, in Wind River Canyon is intended to help a contractor successfully and safely bring a large rock off the canyon wall to the edge of the highway.
With more than 1,100 franchises, Massage Envy is one of the largest massage chains in America. The three locations in Montana are found here in Billings, in Bozeman, and in Missoula.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A small Montana company that landed and lost a $300 million contract to restore Puerto Rico's hurricane-shattered electric grid is suing a subcontractor for allegedly interfering with tens of millions of dollars in payments.
The recall involves "Totally Me!" Clay Craft Kits, sold at Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us. Mold can be present in the clay and pose the risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold. Toys "R" Us has received three reports of mold in the clay.
Stroke Director at St. Vincent's tells KULR-8 the signs of a stroke.
The Zags dominated the glass 43-25 and forced 19 turnovers for 25 points, a theme for this team this season.
The Cougars receiver finished the regular season third on the team in catches (60) and second in yards (555) and touchdowns (5).
The first game is scheduled for Sept. 19, 2026 at Martin Stadium, with the return contest Sept. 27, 2027 in Boise.
Rui Hachimura scored 18 points, Zach Norvell Jr. added 17, Josh Perkins scored 16 and Jacob Larsen 14 for Gonzaga (6-1).
This is the fourth road game for the Eagles this season, as they are 2-3 overall through this nonconference slate.
After another historical season, Williams became the first-ever player to win the Big Sky Conference Offensive MVP three years in a row.
GU beat Southeastern Louisiana, 76-57, in the latest matchup with a Southland Conference foe on Dec. 2, 2014.
He averaged 23.3 points and seven rebounds in the three games. He made 64 percent of his shots from the field and added six blocks.
For the second consecutive year, the Washington State University volleyball team received an at-large bid to the NCAA Women's Volleyball Championship Tournament Sunday, Nov. 26.
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A California mom who posted a photo on Facebook that shows her breastfeeding her son while two women look on disapprovingly in the background has received both backlash and support and has gone viral since it was posted last Saturday. Brittni Medina from Rancho Cucomongoa said her 10-month-old son got cranky while in line for a holiday photo and she needed to feed him.
One person is under arrest following a robbery at the Northern Hotel Thursday night.
The website says the new names on a list show parents are moving away from traditional family names and towards more "stylish" names.
A 55-year-old cold case is solved in Thermopolis, thanks to the hard work of the murder victim’s granddaughter.
Walmart has pulled a T-shirt offered by an outside seller from its online store after a journalist advocacy group told the retailer it found the shirt threatening.
Fish, Wildlife, & Parks has a mammoth task on their hands as they attempt to get a handle on how widespread Chronic Wasting Disease is in Montana.
