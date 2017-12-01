Did your name make 2017's list of most popular baby names?

In what's being called a stunning upset, "Atticus" has jumped to the top of Nameberry's list of most popular baby names for this year.

Olivia is the most popular girls' name for the second year in a row.

The website says the new names on a list show parents are moving away from traditional family names and towards more "stylish" names.

Three new names vaulted onto the Top Ten this year for each gender: Cora, Maia, and Amara for girls, and Theodore, Jasper, and Henry for boys. Maia is the most surprising newcomer to the group, also new to the Nameberry Top 100 and on the US Top 1000 for only a decade.

Top 10 Girls' Names:

Olivia Cora Amelia Charlotte Isla Isabella Maia Aurora Amara Ava

Top 10 Boys' Names:

Atticus Asher Jack Theodore Jasper Milo Oliver Silas Henry Wyatt

You can search for your name here.