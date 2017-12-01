City administrator finalists interviewed for the last time - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

City administrator finalists interviewed for the last time

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The city of Billings is getting closer to hiring a new city administrator. Today, the four men still in contention for the position, were interviewed by members of the city council.

It was a big day for the finalists as well as city council. City Council spent most of their time at the Northern Hotel in Billings today to evaluate each candidate carefully and critically. Meet the finalists for the next city administrator.

"I'm currently the general manager of the Truckee Tahoe Airport District in Lake Tahoe, CA, but we've been plotting our return to Billings for a long time," Finalist Kevin Smith said.

"It's important for us to stay in Montana," Finalist Greg Doyon said. "So that's where my wife's roots are at and it's important for the kids to be close to their grandparents."

"I'm in Nevada presently, but I didn't get rid of my heavy coat," Finalist David Fraser said. "So yeah, we're ready to come up here. Anxious too."

"I was born and raised in Billings," Finalist Ron Alles said. "I love Helena, it's hard to leave a good place. Helena is a great community as well."

It's been quite the day for the candidates. The day was full of meetings, tours, and most importantly, the interviews.

"I enjoyed the meeting with the department heads this morning," Doyon said. "I enjoyed the two tours that I received. One was a city employee the other was through the chamber, and then the opportunity to visit with the council at lunch and then do this interview. It's been a lot of fun and it actually helps the candidates learn more about the community as they go through the process as well."

The city council discussed many issues with the final four that were vital to the Magic City, each having their own vision for Billings.

"The first thing I'll be doing is welcoming in a new city council," Fraser said. "There's a new mayor and several new members on the city council that'll be coming aboard so while I'm getting familiar with the city operation, they will be too."

"There's lots of new ways out there that communities have found to get the public involved in decision-making," Smith said. "Transparency and bringing the public into the end of the process is something that I would like to build on some of the work that's already happening and make sure our community knows what's going on."

The city council will meet on Friday at 8 a.m. to decide which of the four men will be the next city administrator.

