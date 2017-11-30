Robbery at Northern Hotel - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Robbery at Northern Hotel

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

One person is under arrest following a robbery at the Northern Hotel Thursday night.

Sgt. Scott Conrad says it happened at approximately 8:09 pm.

Sgt. Conrad says that the suspect had approached the front counter and stated that he had a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

The subject was described as white male, 6 feet tall, slender and wearing a tan jacket and dark blue beanie.

Several officers converged on the area and arrested 39-year-old Daniel Kenneth Baker.

Money from the robbery was recovered.  No gun was displayed during the robbery nor was there one found on the defendant.

