Montague's Jewelers celebrates 80th anniversary

Turn back the clock 80 years and Downtown Billings doesn't quite look the same, but inside this small corner store on 2nd Avenue N not much has changed.

Glass curious adorn the edges and customers are still greeted with a smile that shines as bright as any diamond for sale.

"My grandfather started it in 1937, my father bought it from him in the 1970s and I bought it from my father in 2012," said Chris Montague, owner of Montague's Jewelers. That makes Chris Montague the third generation of his family serving the Magic City.

"I've always been interested in it, and when my dad was talking about retirement in the early 2000s, I was not involved in the business at that point, and I said it would be nice to keep it in the family. So my wife and I decided to go forward and do it." Montague said.

Taking over the family business has helped him see just how important his small business is to his customers.

"We have fourth and now fifth generation customers which is really fun. It's fantastic," Montague said. "The shop small thing I think is important for people to think about."

It's not always easy to run a business and sustain a business in a world where we can so easily shop from the comfort of our own homes. So how does a small business like this one sustain in this digital age?

"I think at the end of the day it is a commitment to the community, and it is service beyond the pail and to make every customer and client happy as best as you can," Montague said. "I think that's the key."

