Colorado man gets almost 13 years in prison for child porn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A small Montana company that landed and lost a $300 million contract to restore Puerto Rico's hurricane-shattered electric grid is suing a subcontractor for allegedly interfering with tens of millions of dollars in payments.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A small Montana company that landed and lost a $300 million contract to restore Puerto Rico's hurricane-shattered electric grid is suing a subcontractor for allegedly interfering with tens of millions of dollars in payments.
The University of Montana has officially named Bobby Hauck the next Head Coach for Griz football.
The University of Montana has officially named Bobby Hauck the next Head Coach for Griz football.
The recall involves "Totally Me!" Clay Craft Kits, sold at Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us. Mold can be present in the clay and pose the risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold. Toys "R" Us has received three reports of mold in the clay.
The recall involves "Totally Me!" Clay Craft Kits, sold at Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us. Mold can be present in the clay and pose the risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold. Toys "R" Us has received three reports of mold in the clay.
Stroke Director at St. Vincent's tells KULR-8 the signs of a stroke.
Stroke Director at St. Vincent's tells KULR-8 the signs of a stroke.
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A California mom who posted a photo on Facebook that shows her breastfeeding her son while two women look on disapprovingly in the background has received both backlash and support and has gone viral since it was posted last Saturday. Brittni Medina from Rancho Cucomongoa said her 10-month-old son got cranky while in line for a holiday photo and she needed to feed him.
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A California mom who posted a photo on Facebook that shows her breastfeeding her son while two women look on disapprovingly in the background has received both backlash and support and has gone viral since it was posted last Saturday. Brittni Medina from Rancho Cucomongoa said her 10-month-old son got cranky while in line for a holiday photo and she needed to feed him.
One person is under arrest following a robbery at the Northern Hotel Thursday night.
One person is under arrest following a robbery at the Northern Hotel Thursday night.
With more than 1,100 franchises, Massage Envy is one of the largest massage chains in America. The three locations in Montana are found here in Billings, in Bozeman, and in Missoula.
With more than 1,100 franchises, Massage Envy is one of the largest massage chains in America. The three locations in Montana are found here in Billings, in Bozeman, and in Missoula.
The website says the new names on a list show parents are moving away from traditional family names and towards more "stylish" names.
The website says the new names on a list show parents are moving away from traditional family names and towards more "stylish" names.
A 55-year-old cold case is solved in Thermopolis, thanks to the hard work of the murder victim’s granddaughter.
A 55-year-old cold case is solved in Thermopolis, thanks to the hard work of the murder victim’s granddaughter.
Walmart has pulled a T-shirt offered by an outside seller from its online store after a journalist advocacy group told the retailer it found the shirt threatening.
Walmart has pulled a T-shirt offered by an outside seller from its online store after a journalist advocacy group told the retailer it found the shirt threatening.
Fish, Wildlife, & Parks has a mammoth task on their hands as they attempt to get a handle on how widespread Chronic Wasting Disease is in Montana.
Fish, Wildlife, & Parks has a mammoth task on their hands as they attempt to get a handle on how widespread Chronic Wasting Disease is in Montana.