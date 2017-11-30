School district launches survey on allowing concealed guns

A two-hour closure of U.S. 20/Wyoming 789 on Wednesday, Dec. 6, in Wind River Canyon is intended to help a contractor successfully and safely bring a large rock off the canyon wall to the edge of the highway.

The recall involves "Totally Me!" Clay Craft Kits, sold at Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us. Mold can be present in the clay and pose the risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold. Toys "R" Us has received three reports of mold in the clay.

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh took a look at the genetics of earlobes. It turns out there is not one, two or even three genes that determine if your earlobes are attached or not. There are at least 49! While it's interesting for most of us to compare earlobes, dangly or attached, the research does have a serious mission.