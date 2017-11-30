Plans for Willwood Dam released, public comment welcome - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Plans for Willwood Dam released, public comment welcome

Posted: Updated:

A year after a sediment release killed fish in the Shoshone River, state and federal officials presented a plan to the public in Cody. A Department of Environmental Quality spokesman said he hopes to prevent future spills with regular sediment releases. But, hunters are already upset.

October, 2016, the Shoshone River below the Willwood Dam near Cody turned chocolate brown. Tires and debris dotted the river, and dead fish floated up to the river banks. Anglers, a homeowner, and an outfitter complained about the contamination.

As he stood on the bridge over the dam, Dave Sweet commented, “This sediment that’s flowing down this river has choked out the fishery for many, many miles.”

The DEQ issued violation notices to the federal Bureau of Reclamation, which owns the dam and to the Willwood Irrigation District. The district manager released the sediment filled water from a reservoir for dam repairs.

Wyoming’s Game and Fish fisheries biologist did surveys to find out how many fish were killed. DEQ representatives, along with U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, and United States Geological Survey spokesmen, presented their study findings.

They told the audience more study is needed to find out where the sediment is coming from. Meanwhile, a DEQ plan aims to clear out some of the sediment behind the dam with smaller, regular releases.

DEQ Water Quality Division representative David Waterstreet said, “There is a potential that we may be able to change operations at the dam, choose the time frames when the releases occur, so that we can actually begin reducing that sediment behind the dam.”

But, this year’s October reservoir draw down, and sediment release angered hunters. Josh George said it eliminated public access, and the ducks and geese left.

He explained, “My whole life hunting there, you couldn’t even sneak into the area without scaring up thousands of birds. Lots of waterfowl. And now, none of them are staying there. They’re just going south because the habitat basically has been destroyed.

Angler Dave Sweet suggested an irrigation diversion higher upstream might eliminate the need for the 90 year old dam.

He pointed out, “We jeopardize the fishery to reduce sediment. We jeopardize duck hunting so that we can pull down the pool early, so we can get decent brown trout spawning. There’s so many issues, and the problem is the location of the Willwood Dam. It’s in the wrong place.”

Waterstreet welcomed the comments, and asked people to comment on the Willwood plan, which is on the DEQ website.

  • MontanaMore>>

  • "Montana Home" looking for a forever home on HGTV

    "Montana Home" looking for a forever home on HGTV

    Thursday, November 30 2017 9:25 AM EST2017-11-30 14:25:02 GMT

    Hopefully, a new show will be coming to your home soon. “Montana Home” which has already aired its pilot is just waiting for the phone call to hear if they have been picked up.  

    Hopefully, a new show will be coming to your home soon. “Montana Home” which has already aired its pilot is just waiting for the phone call to hear if they have been picked up.  

  • Plans for Willwood Dam released, public comment welcome

    Plans for Willwood Dam released, public comment welcome

    Thursday, November 30 2017 1:35 AM EST2017-11-30 06:35:21 GMT

    A year after a sediment release killed fish in the Shoshone River, state and federal officials presented a plan to the public in Cody. A Department of Environmental Quality spokesman said he hopes to prevent future spills with regular sediment releases. But, hunters are already upset. October, 2016, the Shoshone River below the Willwood Dam near Cody turned chocolate brown. 

    A year after a sediment release killed fish in the Shoshone River, state and federal officials presented a plan to the public in Cody. A Department of Environmental Quality spokesman said he hopes to prevent future spills with regular sediment releases. But, hunters are already upset. October, 2016, the Shoshone River below the Willwood Dam near Cody turned chocolate brown. 

  • Festival of Trees Begins Thursday

    Festival of Trees Begins Thursday

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 8:47 PM EST2017-11-30 01:47:03 GMT

    The Festival of Trees, hosted by the Family Tree Center, begins November 30 at MetraPark Expo Center.

    The Festival of Trees, hosted by the Family Tree Center, begins November 30 at MetraPark Expo Center.

    •   

  • WyomingMore>>

  • Plans for Willwood Dam released, public comment welcome

    Plans for Willwood Dam released, public comment welcome

    Thursday, November 30 2017 1:35 AM EST2017-11-30 06:35:21 GMT

    A year after a sediment release killed fish in the Shoshone River, state and federal officials presented a plan to the public in Cody. A Department of Environmental Quality spokesman said he hopes to prevent future spills with regular sediment releases. But, hunters are already upset. October, 2016, the Shoshone River below the Willwood Dam near Cody turned chocolate brown. 

    A year after a sediment release killed fish in the Shoshone River, state and federal officials presented a plan to the public in Cody. A Department of Environmental Quality spokesman said he hopes to prevent future spills with regular sediment releases. But, hunters are already upset. October, 2016, the Shoshone River below the Willwood Dam near Cody turned chocolate brown. 

  • Watching for Strokes this Holiday Season

    Watching for Strokes this Holiday Season

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 8:43 PM EST2017-11-30 01:43:24 GMT

    Stroke Director at St. Vincent's tells KULR-8 the signs of a stroke.

    Stroke Director at St. Vincent's tells KULR-8 the signs of a stroke.

  • 2 people, 2 dogs found dead after Wyoming house fire

    2 people, 2 dogs found dead after Wyoming house fire

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 6:33 PM EST2017-11-29 23:33:19 GMT

    Authorities say two people and two dogs were found dead in a burning home in southeastern Wyoming.

    Authorities say two people and two dogs were found dead in a burning home in southeastern Wyoming.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sources: Bobby Hauck Offered Griz Coaching Job

    Sources: Bobby Hauck Offered Griz Coaching Job

    Thursday, November 30 2017 12:43 AM EST2017-11-30 05:43:01 GMT

  • Fish, Wildlife, & Parks announces special hunt seasons to manage Chronic wasting Disease

    Fish, Wildlife, & Parks announces special hunt seasons to manage Chronic wasting Disease

    Thursday, November 30 2017 2:17 AM EST2017-11-30 07:17:47 GMT

    Fish, Wildlife, & Parks has a mammoth task on their hands as they attempt to get a handle on how widespread Chronic Wasting Disease is in Montana.

    Fish, Wildlife, & Parks has a mammoth task on their hands as they attempt to get a handle on how widespread Chronic Wasting Disease is in Montana.

  • House panel takes up bill expanding gun owners' rights

    House panel takes up bill expanding gun owners' rights

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 1:48 PM EST2017-11-29 18:48:26 GMT

    WASHINGTON - A key House committee is moving forward on a Republican bill to expand gun owners' rights, the first gun legislation since mass shootings in Las Vegas and Texas killed more than 80 people. The Judiciary Committee was set to vote Wednesday on a bill that would allow gun owners with a state-issued concealed carry permits to carry a handgun in any state that allows concealed weapons. 

    WASHINGTON - A key House committee is moving forward on a Republican bill to expand gun owners' rights, the first gun legislation since mass shootings in Las Vegas and Texas killed more than 80 people. The Judiciary Committee was set to vote Wednesday on a bill that would allow gun owners with a state-issued concealed carry permits to carry a handgun in any state that allows concealed weapons. 

  • Plans for Willwood Dam released, public comment welcome

    Plans for Willwood Dam released, public comment welcome

    Thursday, November 30 2017 1:35 AM EST2017-11-30 06:35:21 GMT

    A year after a sediment release killed fish in the Shoshone River, state and federal officials presented a plan to the public in Cody. A Department of Environmental Quality spokesman said he hopes to prevent future spills with regular sediment releases. But, hunters are already upset. October, 2016, the Shoshone River below the Willwood Dam near Cody turned chocolate brown. 

    A year after a sediment release killed fish in the Shoshone River, state and federal officials presented a plan to the public in Cody. A Department of Environmental Quality spokesman said he hopes to prevent future spills with regular sediment releases. But, hunters are already upset. October, 2016, the Shoshone River below the Willwood Dam near Cody turned chocolate brown. 

  • KULR-8 Statement on Firing of Matt Lauer

    KULR-8 Statement on Firing of Matt Lauer

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 12:23 PM EST2017-11-29 17:23:43 GMT

    As an NBC affiliate for 30 years, KULR Television stands behind the network's decision concerning Matt Lauer.

    As an NBC affiliate for 30 years, KULR Television stands behind the network's decision concerning Matt Lauer.

  • Montana hunter's first bull elk stolen from truck bed

    Montana hunter's first bull elk stolen from truck bed

    Ethan Donaldson shot his first bull elk on the last day of big game season, but a head won't be mounted on his wall because it was stolen from the bed of his truck.
    Ethan Donaldson shot his first bull elk on the last day of big game season, but a head won't be mounted on his wall because it was stolen from the bed of his truck.

  • Montana phones will keep their '406' area code for awhile longer

    Montana phones will keep their '406' area code for awhile longer

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 10:20 AM EST2017-11-28 15:20:00 GMT

    Helena, Mont. – Montana will remain the “406” for a while longer thanks in part to the Montana Public Service Commission’s efforts to ensure phone numbers are allocated more efficiently across the state. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) That's the latest coming from a press released given to news stations across Montana Tuesday from the PSC. Four years ago the state’s 406 area code was expected to exhaust by 2019.  Officials informed the Co...

    Helena, Mont. – Montana will remain the “406” for a while longer thanks in part to the Montana Public Service Commission’s efforts to ensure phone numbers are allocated more efficiently across the state. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) That's the latest coming from a press released given to news stations across Montana Tuesday from the PSC. Four years ago the state’s 406 area code was expected to exhaust by 2019.  Officials informed the Co...

  • Watch out for porch pirates as package deliveries are made

    Watch out for porch pirates as package deliveries are made

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 10:33 PM EST2017-11-30 03:33:03 GMT

    If you shopped on Cyber Monday, you may want to keep an eye on your porch as packages start arriving.

    If you shopped on Cyber Monday, you may want to keep an eye on your porch as packages start arriving.