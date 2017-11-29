Watch out for porch pirates as package deliveries are made

If you shopped on Cyber Monday, you may want to keep an eye on your porch as packages start arriving. It’s National Package Protection Day, urging people to stay alert.

Police say a theft can just happen in seconds from the time a thief notices the package on your doorstep to when they swipe it and make their getaway. So what can you do to prevent this from happening?

Make sure you or someone you trust can receive the package when and where it’s delivered. You can also deliver it to your work instead of your home, or a locker. Some shipping companies also allow you to choose a preferred time and day when your package is delivered. If those options don’t work, police say another one is to leave a note for your mail carrier to ask them to leave it on a side porch or back door. They say the important thing is to make sure the package is out of sight to make it less likely that you become a victim of property crime.

As always, police say be a good neighbor. If you see a theft in process, call 911. If you come home and find out your package was stolen, call Crime Stoppers (406) 245-6660.