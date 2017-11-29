City Administrator Finalists in Billings Thursday

The four finalists for Billings open City Administrator position will spend the Thursday interviewing with council members and touring the Magic City.

The finalists are Ron Alles, Greg Doyon, David Fraser, and Kevin Smith. Each will take turns meeting with council members, the city Leadership Team, and tour the Chamber.

Members of the media will meet with the finalists at 4:45 pm. A meet and greet is scheduled for 7:00 pm at the Northern Hotel in the Babcock room.

The full-day agenda is below. Council members plan to name the new city administrator on Friday.