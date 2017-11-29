City Administrator Finalists in Billings Thursday

Fish, Wildlife, & Parks has a mammoth task on their hands as they attempt to get a handle on how widespread Chronic Wasting Disease is in Montana.
A year after a sediment release killed fish in the Shoshone River, state and federal officials presented a plan to the public in Cody. A Department of Environmental Quality spokesman said he hopes to prevent future spills with regular sediment releases. But, hunters are already upset. October, 2016, the Shoshone River below the Willwood Dam near Cody turned chocolate brown.
If you shopped on Cyber Monday, you may want to keep an eye on your porch as packages start arriving.
The four finalists for Billings open City Administrator position will spend the Thursday interviewing with council members and touring the Magic City.
The Festival of Trees, hosted by the Family Tree Center, begins November 30 at MetraPark Expo Center.
WASHINGTON - A key House committee is moving forward on a Republican bill to expand gun owners' rights, the first gun legislation since mass shootings in Las Vegas and Texas killed more than 80 people. The Judiciary Committee was set to vote Wednesday on a bill that would allow gun owners with a state-issued concealed carry permits to carry a handgun in any state that allows concealed weapons.
As an NBC affiliate for 30 years, KULR Television stands behind the network's decision concerning Matt Lauer.
Helena, Mont. – Montana will remain the “406” for a while longer thanks in part to the Montana Public Service Commission’s efforts to ensure phone numbers are allocated more efficiently across the state. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) That's the latest coming from a press released given to news stations across Montana Tuesday from the PSC. Four years ago the state’s 406 area code was expected to exhaust by 2019. Officials informed the Co...
If you shopped on Cyber Monday, you may want to keep an eye on your porch as packages start arriving.
