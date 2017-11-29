Festival of Trees Begins Thursday

The Festival of Trees, hosted by the Family Tree Center, begins November 30 at MetraPark Expo Center. The area will be made into a winter wonderland with 41 artificial trees up for grabs, along with a cabin getaway, during the auction Thursday night. The event begins at 6:00. This year is the 32nd year for Festival of Trees. It's the Family Tree Center's main fundraiser.

The event is expected to raise thousands for the center which provides a variety of programs for families. "We love to support the Family Tree Center. All of the money that they raise goes to support families in crisis. We are trying to prevent child abuse. Stop the hurt before it happens," explained Leif Welhaven, the Business Development Director for the Festival of Trees.

Rhonda Smith told KULR-8 she is a recipient of services from the organization,"If you were to find yourself not in your child's life, the Family Tree Center has personally helped me integrate back into my kids' lives. I have four amazing children that I hope to be a part of their lives someday and the Family

Tree Center has helped me, in regards, to parenting classes and support."

Welhaven said the trees can go for several hundred dollars and some could get up into the thousands. Tickets to the Gala Auction and dinner on Thursday are $75/person or $800 for a corporate table, which includes a reserved table of 8, recognition at the event, and two bottles of wine. A special viewing will be held Friday morning for nursing homes and schools. Tea in the Trees will be Friday afternoon from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Then, Friday evening, is Family Fun Night from 5:00-8:00. There will be games and activities for all ages, along with an opportunity to get pictures made with Santa. Lastly, on Saturday there will be a brunch with Santa from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Several other events will be happening throughout the day, as well. Admission to the Festival of Trees for Friday, from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., and all day Saturday is $3/person and $10/family. Kids who are 6 and younger get in free.