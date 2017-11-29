Gymnastics coach charged with sexual assault of children

A former gymnastics instructor already in jail in Boston awaiting trial on a charge of child rape has been accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old student at a New Jersey gym.
American Airlines is scrambling to find pilots to operate thousands of flights over the busy Christmas holiday period after a glitch in the system used to schedule crews.
The Food and Drug Administration is warning pet owners about processed bone treats after they received 68 reports of pet illnesses and deaths.
The search for the perfect present for your child-- pink or blue-- may have you seeing red. Angela Marshall went shopping with some parents, who have found themselves unknowingly paying more for their daughter's gifts.
A group of dogs are in training in Cody. They go downtown, to parks, and to the Center of the West. They look a little strange walking in single file with their handlers. But, they are getting ready for serious business: saving veterans lives with love. When the uniformed golden retrievers, Valor, Rebel, Patriot, and Rosie walk by in single file, people notice, and smile. But, the dogs don’t notice.
A U.S. official says North Korea has conducted its first missile launch in more than two months.
Republican Sen. Steve Daines is withholding support for the GOP tax bill until he sees changes that would help small businesses.
Dictionary.com announced Monday that "complicit" is the site's word of the year in a contentious 2017.
WASHINGTON - Gun background checks hit another single-day record on Black Friday. The FBI says it fielded 203,086 background check requests for gun buyers on Black Friday alone. That's up from the two previous single-day highs., both of which were recorded on Black Friday in 2016 (185,713) and Black Friday in 2015 (185,345).
Fish, Wildlife, & Parks has a mammoth task on their hands as they attempt to get a handle on how widespread Chronic Wasting Disease is in Montana.
WASHINGTON - A key House committee is moving forward on a Republican bill to expand gun owners' rights, the first gun legislation since mass shootings in Las Vegas and Texas killed more than 80 people. The Judiciary Committee was set to vote Wednesday on a bill that would allow gun owners with a state-issued concealed carry permits to carry a handgun in any state that allows concealed weapons.
A year after a sediment release killed fish in the Shoshone River, state and federal officials presented a plan to the public in Cody. A Department of Environmental Quality spokesman said he hopes to prevent future spills with regular sediment releases. But, hunters are already upset. October, 2016, the Shoshone River below the Willwood Dam near Cody turned chocolate brown.
As an NBC affiliate for 30 years, KULR Television stands behind the network's decision concerning Matt Lauer.
Helena, Mont. – Montana will remain the “406” for a while longer thanks in part to the Montana Public Service Commission’s efforts to ensure phone numbers are allocated more efficiently across the state. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) That's the latest coming from a press released given to news stations across Montana Tuesday from the PSC. Four years ago the state’s 406 area code was expected to exhaust by 2019. Officials informed the Co...
If you shopped on Cyber Monday, you may want to keep an eye on your porch as packages start arriving.
